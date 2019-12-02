HDFC Bank faces glitches in online transactions

Customers of the largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Monday faced troubles accessing their accounts due to a technical glitch. However, in a series of tweets, the bank said only some of the customers are facing the glitches and that there is no cause for any undue concern.

*********************** Ex-Union Bank head Nair joins Kfin Tech as chairman Private equity major General Atlantic on Monday has appointed former chairman of Union Bank of India head MV Nair as the non-executive chairman of Kfin Technologies. The company, which is majority owned by the PE fund, was earlier called as Karvy Fintech, when it was run by the brokerage now ensnared in crisis.

**************** Deutsche Bank appointments Deutsche Bank India has appointed Dilip Khandelwal as its managing director and head of technology centres. Khandelwal joins the German lender from SAP and will be based in Pune, where it has a big offshore centre, an official statement said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)