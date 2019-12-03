Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Chile announces $5.5 bln economic recovery plan as protests bite

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Santiago
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 06:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 06:27 IST
UPDATE 2-Chile announces $5.5 bln economic recovery plan as protests bite
Image Credit: PxHere

The Chilean government announced plans on Monday to roll out a $5.5 billion economic recovery plan and issue more debt in foreign currencies after rioting and protests triggered the worst monthly contraction in a decade. Finance Minister Ignacio Briones slashed the official forecast for economic growth this year to 1.4% from 2% just a month ago, and he put next year's expansion at 1% to 1.5% instead of its 2.3% estimate previously.

"These aren't just numbers. This means thousands of companies and jobs today are at risk," Briones told a news conference. "The violence, the looting, and the destruction have halted the economy with enormous costs for Chileans." Riots in Chile began on Oct. 18 over a hike in metro fares but quickly spiraled into mass protests, arson, and looting that have left 26 dead and upwards of $1.5 billion in losses for businesses. The peso has plummeted to a historic low, prompting multiple central bank interventions.

Briones said the government will invest $2.4 billion in infrastructure as part of its recovery plan, which also aims to stave off job losses and help small businesses. Government spending will rise 9.8% next year and the fiscal deficit will widen to 4.4% of gross domestic product. The government plans to sell some $3.5 billion in foreign currency bonds next year to help meet financing needs, more than in previous years, Briones said.

Earlier on Monday, the central bank said the economy shrank 3.4% in October from the same month a year ago, marking the worst contraction in a decade. The IMACEC economic activity index, a proxy for gross domestic product tallied on a monthly basis, fell 5.4% from September. Scotiabank labeled it the "beginning of the bad news" in a note to investors.

Non-mining activity fell 4%, the bank said, marked by a sharp drop in education, transportation, business services, and the hotel and restaurant sector. Much of Santiago, Chile's capital, was shot near the end of October as riots and looting closed streets, squares and many small businesses. Violence spiked again last week, prompting President Sebastian Pinera to renew calls for deeper reforms and a crackdown on lawlessness.

Mining activity in the world's top copper producer nonetheless grew 2.0% year-on-year, as new production from Codelco's Chuquicamata mine ramped up. Chile's copper mines have mostly maintained production and kept operations running normally in the face of the unrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Doping-WADA meeting on Russia moved from Paris to Lausanne

The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA has shifted a meeting that will decide whether to impose new sanctions on Russia, including a possible Olympic ban, from Paris to the Swiss city of Lausanne due to anticipated strikes in France. WADA has ta...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drop as Trump's Latin American tariffs revive trade angst

Asian shares skidded on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump stunned markets with tariffs against Brazil and Argentina, recharging fears about global trade tensions, while weak U.S. factory data added to the investor gloom.MSCIs broade...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Williamson, Taylor bring up centuries before rain stops play

Kane Williamson rode his luck to reach his 21st test century before rain stopped play shortly after lunch on the fifth day of the second test against England at Seddon Park on Tuesday.Williamson, who was dropped on 39 and 62 before almost r...

Cubs part ways with controversial INF Russell

The Chicago Cubs parted ways with infielder Addison Russell on Monday when they didnt tender him a contract, making him a free agent. Russell has been a controversial figure over the past 15 months after violating Major League Baseballs dom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019