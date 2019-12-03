Left Menu
CB Insights Accelerates Global Expansion Through DeepTech Partnership in China

CB Insights, a market intelligence platform that helps corporations discover emerging technologies, is excited to announce a partnership with DeepTech, a Beijing-based media, events, and content company, that will help expand CB Insights' presence in China.

"We've been gathering Chinese startup and venture capital data as well as publishing research on China for many years. We're excited that the DeepTech partnership will accelerate these efforts by providing more data, research, and events for the Chinese market," said Anand Sanwal, CEO and co-founder of CB Insights. "With this partnership, we'll be able to support our clients in China and beyond with data and sharper research insights into what is happening in the fast-growing and innovative Chinese emerging technology market."

"DeepTech is focused on emerging technology-related content and service, and is partnered with global prominent organizations. We firmly believe this collaboration will bring to our local customers rich and professional content and services with valuable insights and global view," said Brandon Zhou, the founder and CEO of DeepTech.

In addition to supporting content and research for global partners, DeepTech has successfully organized notable events focused on emerging technologies with leading technologists, CEOs, founders, and researchers in attendance.

CB Insights is thrilled to welcome DeepTech as a partner that shares our ambition to help the world's most important companies discover, craft and manage their response to emerging technologies and markets.

About CB Insights
CB Insights helps enterprises accelerate their digital strategy and transformation with data, not opinion. Our machine learning platform finds signals in millions of unstructured documents that help you discover, craft and manage your response to disruptive startups and emerging tech.

About DeepTech
DeepTech is a core technology service provider, focusing on emerging technologies that can be commercialized in the next 3-5 years. Founded in 2016, DeepTech is a top emerging technology media company in China, with 4 million subscribers through different online and offline channels. With its exclusive partnership with MIT Technology Review, IEEE Computer and CoinDesk, DeepTech is now the first choice of cooperation for world-renowned tech media entering the Chinese market.

