CardsChat.com: Poker Forum Launches Brand New Hand Coverter and Hand Replayer

  • Gibraltar
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 12:19 IST
  • Created: 03-12-2019 12:19 IST
GIBRALTAR, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading poker forum, CardsChat.com, is extremely excited to announce the launch of its hand converter and hand replayer – https://www.cardschat.com/replayer

Created and tested by a team of industry experts, the tools boast features which have been specifically designed to suit poker players of all abilities.

CardsChat's Hand Converter: Convert your hand history into text, forum code or view it in CardsChat's hand replayer. The tool supports 19 poker games, as well as hand histories from 20 different sites and networks. It allows poker players to upload and share their hands easily in a format where others can read and comment on them; perfect for players who like to trade advice and discuss strategy in discussion rooms, such as CardsChat's forum.

CardsChat's Replayer: Review the hands you played & relive the game in animation. Players can share their replay footage on Facebook and Twitter, or simply share their hand replay URL. This tool can be used to improve strategy and helps players learn from their opponents.

CardsChat's Forum Administrator, Debi O'Neill:

"We are delighted to announce the launch of CardsChat's hand converter and hand replayer. CardsChat.com launched 15 years ago and it's amazing to see the forum consistently introducing new ways to help our users learn and teach each other poker, no matter where they are in the world".

About CardsChat:

CardsChat.com is a worldwide poker community. The forum is run by true poker enthusiasts who offer poker strategy guides for all types of players, unbiased poker site reviews, exclusive freerolls and bonuses, and much more.

To find out more, visit the site here: https://www.cardschat.com/

To use the hand converter and hand replayer, visit: https://www.cardschat.com/hand-converter.php

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

