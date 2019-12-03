Left Menu
Bluehost Expands in India Offering a Suite of Optimized WordPress Solutions

Bluehost Expands in India Offering a Suite of Optimized WordPress Solutions

New Localized Website, Currency, and Support Helps Small Businesses Succeed in India

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluehost, an Endurance International Group (NASDAQ: EIGI) company that turns ideas into websites, today announced its expansion into India with a full suite of WordPress products, 24/7 local consultative sales and support, local currency, and a new website.

India is one of the fastest-growing markets for digital consumers with more than half a billion internet subscribers, according to a McKinsey Global Institute report. As internet usage continues to expand, India's 75 million micro, small and medium businesses (according to Zinnov) have a unique opportunity to reach new audiences by establishing a strong online presence. Many small businesses, including web designers and developers who support them, may choose to create a web presence using WordPress.

"India is home to one of the world's largest and fastest-growing digital bases. WordPress is a powerful CMS platform that is favored by many web professionals and small businesses to build a digital presence. Bluehost's seamless WordPress integrations and tools provide web professionals and small business owners the platform to establish a digital presence," said Manish Dalal, senior vice-president & general manager, Endurance APAC. "We are thrilled to further expand Bluehost's presence and product offerings in India."

Bluehost offers a variety of hosting packages to fit all needs including shared hosting, virtual private servers, dedicated servers, eCommerce hosting, and managed WordPress packages, such as WP Pro. Bluehost India's user experience simplifies the onboarding process with guidance through domain search, one-click WordPress install, and theme and plugin selection from Bluehost Marketplace. Bluehost's platform makes it easy for anyone to get online with WordPress and develop a professional-looking website.

"In recent years, India's internet usage has grown significantly, and it's exciting to see the local WordPress community growing as well," said Matt Mullenweg, WordPress co-founder and CEO of Automattic. "Bluehost's support of WordPress and WordCamp worldwide helps the community continue to grow without boundaries. We can't wait to meet the Bluehost India team at WordCamp Asia in 2020."

Bluehost team members will be in attendance to talk all things WordPress and online presence at the first-ever WordCamp Asia in February 2020, which will celebrate the market's growth by coming together with like-minded WordPress enthusiasts. Bluehost is a global, top-tier sponsor for WordCamps and Meetups.

For more information about Bluehost India visit, bluehost.in.

About Bluehost Bluehost, an Endurance International Group company, is a trusted WordPress.org partner. Bluehost is the perfect place to turn ideas into businesses with an intuitive dashboard and tools that make it easy for users to build, grow, and scale their online presence. Built on open source technology, Bluehost continues to support and participate in a wide range of open source projects to help push the internet to its full potential. For more information, visit www.bluehost.com.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) helps millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, and Domain.com, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,800 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit: www.endurance.com.

Endurance International Group and compass logo are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. and other brand names of Endurance International Group are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Information Sources

McKinsey Report: https://www.mckinsey.com/business-functions/mckinsey-digital/our-insights/digital-india-technology-to-transform-a-connected-nation

Zinnov's Report on Digital SMBs: https://zinnov.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Digital-SMBs-Key-Pillar-of-Indias-Economy.pdf?utm_campaign=DigitalSMBsKPIEWhitepaperDownload&utm_source=Zinnov&utm_medium=website

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/332508/Bluehost_Logo.jpg

PWR

PWR

