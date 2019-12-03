Left Menu
Tookitaki hires ex-LinkedIn Director, Subhas Samanta as Vice President of Research & Engineering in partnership with Purple Quarter

  • PTI
  • Delhi
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 12:26 IST
  • Created: 03-12-2019 12:26 IST
● Through Purple Quarter’s tech-head search services, Tookitaki has appointed former director of LinkedIn, Subhas Samanta, as Vice President of Research & Engineering

● With Tookitaki, Purple Quarter sets foot in South East Asian markets for tech head search

Delhi, 03.12.2019: Singapore-based enterprise solutions provider Tookitaki has collaborated with Bangalore-based tech-head search firm Purple Quarter to find Subhas Samanta, ex-Director of LinkedIn, as their new Vice President of Research & Engineering. In his role as Vice President of Research & Engineering, Subhas will bolster Tookitaki’s management as the company looks to revolutionise regulatory compliance and ensure sustainable compliance programs for financial institutions across the globe.

Tookitaki is a Singapore-headquartered global tech disruptor founded by Abhishek Chatterjee and Jeeta Bandopadhyay. Incorporated in November 2014, it has offices in Singapore, India and the U.S.

Tookitaki provides enterprise software solutions enabling sustainable compliance programs in the financial services industry. They help mitigate risk and improve operational efficiency by combining machine learning and distributed systems with a focus on anti-money laundering and reconciliation spaces in regulatory compliance. They recently closed US$19.2 Million Series A to fuel their ongoing fight against money laundering and reconciliation issues, as well as spur business recruitment across its global offices in Singapore, India, and the U.S.

Abhishek Chatterjee, CEO, Tookitaki shared, “Subhas is a veteran in the technology sector, having developed teams, clientele and relationships across giants such as Yahoo, Microsoft and LinkedIn. What is more important is that our one-point KRA for Purple Quarter, our partners, was that they find a tech leader who comes with people management skills as well as expertise in big data, analytics and machine learning.”

On the closure of a successful tech-head hiring, Deepak Singh Ahlawat, CEO, Purple Quarter, said “The role at Tookitaki required someone with technical expertise of working on a pioneering product. It also called for people management skills suited for a high-growth startup. Subhas was the perfect match. For us it was a question of understanding Tookitaki’s needs well, and then marrying it with Subhas’ skills.”

Before closing on Tookitaki’s VP of Research & Engineering role, Purple Quarter has successfully worked with InMobi, Swiggy, Rivigo, UrbanClap and PharmEasy for their tech leadership roles.

