Zydus receives tentative USFDA approval for Lorcaserin Hydrochloride Tabs

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Tuesday said that it has got a tentative approval from the US health regulator to market Lorcaserin Hydrochloride Tablets used in the treatment of obesity. The company has received tentative approval from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the tablets in the strength of 10 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a filing to BSE.

The drug will be manufactured at the Group's formulations manufacturing facility at the Gujarat SEZ. The group now has 278 approvals and has so far filed over 330 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process in 2003-04.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of Zydus Group were today trading at Rs 255.15, down 1.16 per cent on the BSE.

