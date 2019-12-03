Research & Ranking Unveils New Product That Enables Investors Create Wealth by Leveraging on Short-Term Stumbling Blocks

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Research & Ranking is a research-backed & technology-enabled platform that guides investors in their wealth creation journey by curating personalized portfolios designed to meet their goals. Today, it announced the addition of the latest product titled ‘Mispriced Opportunities’ to its existing bouquet of wealth creation products. With this new offering, it aims to help investors identify opportunities that are mispriced due to short term hiccups.

The mission of this product is to help investors create wealth by investing in those companies where intrinsic/real value is more than the current price due to inevitable temporary hiccups. Under this product, investors will get access to 10-12 fundamentally robust businesses with each opportunity having the potential to deliver 25-50% returns over the next 6-18 months.

“This move will help us leapfrog the next phase of growth by catering to small investors who wish to invest a small portion in the stock market. We’re excited about this move as the product is designed keeping in mind the limitations of an Indian investor. With this, we’re sure this strategic decision will pave the way towards diversifying and expanding our business as well as offer improved solutions to investors across the country,” mentioned Research & Ranking’s Founder-Director, Manish Goel.

“Timing, research and vision play a pivotal role while defining the success in the stock market. Hence, we’ve decided to introduce this product as it will empower investors with unique and rigorously researched opportunities and generate meaningful returns by investing systematically every month,” said Research & Ranking’s Chief Investment Officer, Jaspreet Singh Arora.

The new product is just one of Research & Ranking recent moves to further amplify the company's growth strategy and expand its footprints and product offerings.

Along with its existing presence in Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi, Research & Ranking is also focusing on strengthening its presence in other cities.

About Research & Ranking

Research & Ranking, (SEBI-registered) was incorporated in 2016 to help investors create wealth through long-term equity investing. Research & Ranking is a part of Equentis Group, which was incorporated in the year 2009.

To learn more about the Research & Ranking’s wealth creation product offerings, visit the website www.researchandranking.com.

