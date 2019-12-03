iFAST Financial India Launches Investor Education & Search Portal Dedicated to Fee-Based, Licensed Advisers

iFAST Financial India, a part of the iFAST Corporation Ltd, Singapore (SGX: AIY), today announced the launch of its investor education and search portal - Licensed Adviser (www.licensed adviser.in). Dedicated to India's small but growing community of SEBI Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs), the portal is an attempt to help make investors aware of the importance of holistic, unbiased financial planning services, and help them reach the professionals offering such services.

"India is in an exciting phase of economic growth and as the people get richer, their wealth management needs get more complex. Fortunately for Indian investors, SEBI is leading the way in Asia to drive transparency and create a new class of qualified financial intermediaries who will offer advice in the investors' best interest," said Erik Hon, Managing Director of iFAST Financial India, explaining the reason behind launching the portal. Unfortunately, awareness of this regulation, or the benefits of working with a fee-based, fiduciary investment adviser are still not well understood by the investors. The Licensed Adviser portal aims to correct this by helping investors explore the offerings, qualifications and differentiation of RIAs through easy to understand articles, and full-blown marketing profiles of RIAs detailing their personal stories, qualifications, service offerings and more.

"The portal is a non-commercial initiative for iFAST Financial, with the objective of offering Indian RIAs a strong marketing platform, as well as attracting new talent to the industry. The portal lists all the RIAs in the country based on the updated RIA list on the SEBI website, while full profiles are created for advisers who wish to empanel on the portal at zero cost. Our core values of transparency, integrity and innovation drive our vision to grow this community of professional advisers who will help millions of Indian families to financial independence," concludes Erik Hon, Managing Director, iFAST Financial India.

About iFAST Financial India

iFAST Financial India is a part of iFAST Corporation Ltd, Asia's largest wealth management fintech platform. Founded and headquartered in Singapore in 2000, the iFAST Corp has been listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange since 2014. Today, the group has a presence in five countries across Asia, including Hong Kong, Malaysia, India and China. iFAST Financial India enables independent financial advisers to adopt the fee-based, multi-asset advisory model with back-office, investment research and compliance support.