Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha govt scraps bidding process for 20 mines

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 13:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 13:17 IST
Odisha govt scraps bidding process for 20 mines

The Odisha government has decided to annul a previous bidding process and go for fresh auctioning of 20 iron ore and manganese mines, leases of which are scheduled to expire by the end of March 2020, officials said. The Department of Steel and Mines directed the Director of Mines in a letter on Monday that it would initiate a fresh process for the auction of the 20 mineral blocks.

The government had floated tenders in October for auction sale of the mines as per the Mines & Minerals Development Amendment Act 2015. "We will go for fresh auction process under a single Notice Inviting Tender (NIT), which will be initiated immediately in respect of 20 leases expiring on March 31, 2020. Those were covered under the annulled Notice Inviting Tenders (NIT) dated 04.10.2019 and 14.10.2019 respectively," the official said.

The auction process for mineral blocks notified under another annulled NIT dated 18.10.2019 will be scheduled subsequently, the official said. The state government will invite fresh tenders for the 20 mines on December 6 and the last date for sale of tender document is December 30, the official said.

The decision was taken on the basis of discussions held in the recent meetings of the Technical Evaluation Committee(TEC) and the High Level Committee(HLC). It was also decided to return the bank guarantees furnished by the bidders in response to the annulled NITs.

The reservation of mineral blocks for end use, including the definition of end use and Reserve Prices as approved earlier, shall be retained as such in this fresh auction, he said. The new time schedule for auction of the 20 blocks as finalized in consultation with the Transaction Advisor (TA), has been intimated to the Director of Mines.

The letter of intent will be provided to the successful bidder between February 10 and 29, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Magnitude 6 quake strikes off Chile - USGS

A magnitude 6 earthquake struck off the coast of Chile on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The quake struck in the sea, 34 km 20 miles west southwest of the port city of Arica at 0846 GMT, at a depth of 32 km, the USGS said....

Cong member raises Priyanaka security breach issue in LS

A Congress member in Lok Sabha on Tuesday raised the issue of alleged breach of security at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadhras Lodhi Estate residence here, terming it as a matter of serious concern. During Zero Hour, Anto Antony Congr...

Magnitude 6 quake strikes off Chile - USGS

A magnitude 6 earthquake struck off the coast of Chile on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The quake struck in the sea, 34 km 20 miles west southwest of the port city of Arica at 0846 GMT, at a depth of 32 km, the USGS said....

Many make up products contain deadly superbugs: Study

The vast majority of in-use make-up products such as beauty blenders, mascara and lip gloss may be contaminated with potentially life-threatening superbugs, including E. coli and Staphylococci, according to a study. The study, published in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019