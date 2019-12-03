Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian banks need USD 7 bn additional capital :Fitch

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 13:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 13:35 IST
Indian banks need USD 7 bn additional capital :Fitch

Indian banks need an additional USD 7 billion (Rs 50,000 crore) equity by 2020-21 to support loan growth and cover for bad loans, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday adding a slowing economy could exacerbate asset-quality tension for a sector grappling with weak recoveries and ageing provisions. In its 2020 Outlook for 'Asia-Pacific Emerging Market Banks', the rating agency maintained a negative outlook on Indian banks, based on its expectations of continued weak performance despite trends showing this could be past the trough, and ongoing capital requirements.

"Non-bank stress coupled with rising macro headwinds pose further challenges for asset quality, particularly at state banks which continue to experience capital constraints, delays in bad-loan recoveries, and poor earnings. More capital is needed to insulate the banks' weak balance sheets and to sustain loan growth," it said. Fitch said the rating outlook for most Indian banks mirrors the stable outlook on India's sovereign rating.

It estimated that "Indian banks will require an additional USD 7 billion of equity by FY'21 (2020-21) to support loan growth, achieve 75 per cent NPL (non performing loan) cover, and build a buffer over the minimum Basel III capital standards." Public sector banks will require most of this capital as the USD 10 billion being injected into banks in 2019-20 will go mainly towards bridging regulatory capital gaps, providing for ageing impaired loans, and absorbing the costs of merging 10 state banks into four by April 2020.

"A slowing economy could exacerbate asset-quality tensions for a sector which is already grappling with weak recoveries and ageing provisions," it said. "The improvement in the impaired-loans ratio in 2018-19 is unlikely to be sustained if stresses on non-banks, real estate and SMEs remain unresolved, due to both tight liquidity and the macroeconomic slowdown." Net interest margins (NIMs) are likely to face pressure as floating-rate loans have to be linked to external benchmarks in a bid to ensure effective monetary transmission, it said.

"This will cause a further narrowing in state banks' income buffers which have declined in recent years due to poor asset quality and lower growth, leaving both earnings and equity vulnerable to higher-than-expected credit costs." Fitch said the systemic stress across non-banks would deal a significant setback to recovery in the banking sector, reversing recent improvements in performance, and posing solvency risks to banks with the thinnest buffers.

Fitch conducted a stress test to examine the potential impact on banks of pressures on NBFCs developing into a broad crisis. "We estimate that the scenario would leave banks with an aggregate shortfall of USD 10 billion to meet regulatory minimums, and USD 50 billion below the level that we believe would provide an adequate buffer," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

2010s hottest decade in history, UN says as emissions rise again

This decade is set to be the hottest in history, the United Nations said Tuesday in an annual assessment outlining how climate change is outpacing humanitys ability to adapt to it. The World Meteorological Organization said global temperatu...

PM Modi reaffirms commitment to keep working for Divyang

On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, Today, on International Day of Persons with Disabilities we reaffirm our commitment to keeping working towards an inclusive, accessible and equitable ...

Sena seeks reply from FM on Hegde's claim on central funds

A Shiv Sena member on Tuesday sought reply from the Finance Minister on the issue of alleged refund of Rs 40,000 crore given by the Centre to Maharashtra for various development projects including bullet train. It was alleged that the fund...

Treasury seeks public comment into regulations for Carbon Tax Act

Following the coming into effect of the Carbon Tax Act, National Treasury is seeking public comment into the Draft Regulations for Trade Exposure Allowance and the Draft Regulations for the Greenhouse Gas GHG Emissions Intensity Benchmarks....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019