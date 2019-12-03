HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC Bank's Net Banking and Mobile Banking services are down for many users for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as hundreds of customers took to social media platform Twitter to complain about the issue.

The problems with the services of HDFC Bank were initially reported during Monday evening when many users complained that they are not able to access HDFC's website.

The bank, however, in a series of tweets said that the issue is limited to some customers and there is no need for concern.

Responding to the "HDFC Bank down" complaints, the bank said, "We apologise that the resolution of the technical glitch is taking more time than anticipated. Our experts are working round the clock.while some customers are able to transact using NetBanking and MobileBanking App, a few may still be facing intermittent issues."

We apologise that the resolution of the technical glitch is taking more time than anticipated. Our experts are working round the clock. While some customers are able to transact using NetBanking and MobileBanking App, a few may still be facing intermittent issues. (1/2) — HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) December 3, 2019

The bank has also suggested some alternatives as HDFC Bank online services remain down for the second consecutive day. In a reply to a customer, it listed these options as "alternatives".

ATM Funds Transfer

NEFT / Visa Money Transfer for other bank account holders

Autopay

Over the counter Cash Payment

Cheque Payment.

Many customers continue to complain about the problems with the online services of HDFC Bank that remain disrupted during business hours on Tuesday.

Dear @HDFCBank_Cares I am facing issue since yesterday. Not able to login. Please update on same.Thank you.#hdfcbankdown pic.twitter.com/w0C9QrjtIW — Digamber 💙 💎 (@Digamber) December 3, 2019

Customers also expressed concerns about missing their credit card payment deadlines.

So Hdfc NetBanking is down since morning..If I am unable to pay my credit card bill who is responsible?You will waive off the late payment fees right?@HDFCBank_Cares #hdfcbankdown #hdfcbank — Harshil Sutaria (@sutaria_harshil) December 3, 2019

Ok so what happens if I miss a credit card payment because #hdfcbankDOWN? will Anay pay the late charges for me? — Anupam Gupta (@b50) December 3, 2019

Further details are awaited.