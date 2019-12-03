Left Menu
HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC Bank's Net Banking and Mobile Banking services are down for many users for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as hundreds of customers took to social media platform Twitter to complain about the issue.

The problems with the services of HDFC Bank were initially reported during Monday evening when many users complained that they are not able to access HDFC's website.

The bank, however, in a series of tweets said that the issue is limited to some customers and there is no need for concern.

Responding to the "HDFC Bank down" complaints, the bank said, "We apologise that the resolution of the technical glitch is taking more time than anticipated. Our experts are working round the clock.while some customers are able to transact using NetBanking and MobileBanking App, a few may still be facing intermittent issues."

The bank has also suggested some alternatives as HDFC Bank online services remain down for the second consecutive day. In a reply to a customer, it listed these options as "alternatives".

  • ATM Funds Transfer
  • NEFT / Visa Money Transfer for other bank account holders
  • Autopay
  • Over the counter Cash Payment
  • Cheque Payment.

Many customers continue to complain about the problems with the online services of HDFC Bank that remain disrupted during business hours on Tuesday.

Customers also expressed concerns about missing their credit card payment deadlines.

Further details are awaited.

