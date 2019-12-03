Left Menu
Arena Animation and Aptech Aviation Academy Launched in Doddaballapur

  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 15:29 IST
  Created: 03-12-2019 15:29 IST
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

Aptech Ltd. has announced the launch of its two brands, Arena Animation - India’s premier educator in high-end 3D Animation & VFX and Aptech Aviation Academy in NS Infocity at Doddaballapur, Bangalore.

Arena Animation has been a pioneer in Animation and VFX training across the country and has the potential to offer students an opportunity to learn 3D Animation, VFX, multimedia and game design from the leading experts of the industry. To cater to the growing need of skilled human resources in the industry, Arena Animation has variety of programs that covers advanced concepts in animation, visual effects, gaming, and multimedia. Some of the career courses include Animation Prime, VFX Prime, GWDD and UI UX, which will be handled by the most experienced trainers in real time environment.

According to a recent FICCI report, the Indian Animation and VFX industry is growing more than 20 percent. As per a recent report, jointly prepared by EY and FICCI, the growth of the sector is expected to get a boost in the coming years.

The Indian Animation & VFX industry is expected to grow to Rs. 11,360 crore by 2020* & the Media and Entertainment industry is projected to be more than Rs. 2 Lakh crore by 2020*

Aptech Aviation Academy offers career-building courses to train the students for the exciting world of aviation, hospitality, travel & tourism and retail. The number of air passengers in India is expected to be 450 million by 2020*. Airlines and airports need thousands of trained employees. Students can build a successful career in the following sectors of the aviation industry: Cabin Crew, Fares & Ticketing, In-flight services & security, Baggage handling, Passenger handling, Cargo & transportation, Load & trim and customer service.

The center was formally inaugurated by Mr. P.N. Ganesh - 2 times Everest Summiteer and Super Cop 2019. Mr. Ganesh congratulated Aptech & the partners for the launch of the new campus and bringing these facilities at Doddaballapur to skill the students.

Mr. Shajan Samuel - Vice President, Aptech Ltd. congratulated the partners of Doddaballapur - Mrs. Kiran Kashi and Mr. Kashinath and said that the Arena Animation & Aptech Aviation and Hospitality campus at Doddaballapur will offer the students, a state-of-the-art infrastructure, training on latest software and a great learning experience. The courses are designed by Industry experts to suit the aspirations of students who want to enter the media and entertainment & Aviation and Hospitality segment. The Chroma room, state-of-the-art computer labs and the Airplane mock up room provides students with access to cutting-edge media equipment to support their academic learning. It enables them to gain practical and hands-on experience of working on film making & aviation built with the latest technology.

Mr. Kashinath - Centre Head of the facility welcomed all the students and parents to the facility and highlighted that, “The campus is well equipped with the state-of-art facilities, strong placement support, and is committed to providing contemporary quality education to the students. It will offer the full range of Arena courses & Aptech Aviation courses and focus on career programs. The students not only get exposure to the new age equipment used in the industry but also to implement technical knowledge in practicality. The campus is situated in a high end gated community with a theme park close to the airport where students can live and learn.”

Mr. K V Narayan - Chairman of KVN Group congratulated Mrs. Kiran Kashi and Mr. Kashinath for the new partnership and venture with Aptech Ltd.

Image 1: Mrs. Kiran Kashi - Business Partner, Mr. Shajan Samuel - Vice President - Aptech Ltd., P N Ganesh - Chief Guest, Mr. K V Narayan - Special Invitee, Mr. Kashinath - Centre Head, Mr. Balachander R - Zonal Head - Aptech Ltd.

Image 2:Mrs. Kiran Kashi - Business Partner, Mr. Kashinath - Centre Head, Mr. Balachander R - Zonal Head - Aptech Ltd., Mr. Suresh Kumar - Regional Academic Head - Aptech Ltd.

