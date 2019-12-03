Conclave to be held to discuss role of MSMEs, startups in public procurement

The 3rd edition of National Public Procurement Conclave (NPPC) is being organised by Government e-Marketplace (GeM) in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on 5-6 December 2019 in New Delhi. The conclave will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Commerce & Industry and Railways, Piyush Goyal.

It will provide an opportunity for industry, academia and Government organizations to interact and also serve as a platform for sellers on GeM to showcase their products and services.

The key features of the conclave are panel discussions on the role of MSMEs, Startups, and women in public procurement. A special session on services on GeM - hospitality, travel and accommodation bookings is also scheduled during the two-day event. A Live GeM "clinic" to resolve queries on the spot and facilitate Registration of Buyer and Sellers on GeM will be set up at the Conclave. Award and recognition to the top buyers and sellers on GeM will be announced during the Conclave.

Exhibitions of various products and services that are available on the GeM platform will be showcased during the Conclave on 5th-6th December.

The GeM is a complete online marketplace that allows all sellers to register themselves and transact on the platform. All verifications are done through online integration. The GeM promotes inclusiveness and ease of doing business with the Government. It is a transparent online marketplace that not only speeds up public procurement but also ensures substantial savings for the Government.

