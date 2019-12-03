Left Menu
Power generation in October fell over 12 pc to 98,887 MU

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 03-12-2019 16:29 IST
  • Created: 03-12-2019 16:29 IST
Power generation in the country fell by over 12 per cent to 98,887 million units (MU) during October 2019, mainly due to reduction in demand for agricultural activities and cooling requirements in commercial sector, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. In October 2018-19, power generation in the country stood at 1,13,507 MU.

However, power generation during April-October of 2019-20 rose 1.15 per cent to 7,57,946 MU from 7,49,314 MU in 2018-19, Minister of State for Power, New and Renewable Energy R K Singh said in a reply to Rajya Sabha. As per the figures provided by the minister, 1,06,200 MU electricity was generated in August 2019, which was 0.39 per cent higher than 1,05,793 MU generated in August 2018.

In September 2019, generation fell 2.89 per cent to 1,05,195 MU from 1,08,328 MU in September 2018, while there was a reduction of 12.88 per cent in power generation during October 2019 at 98,887 MU as against 113,507 MU in the same month in 2018. "The lower generation was mainly due to favourable weather conditions due to prolonged rainy season and good rainfall which led to reduction in demand in agriculture sector and reduction in cooling requirement in domestic and commercial sectors," he said.

