Left Menu
Development News Edition

Benchmark indices skid over fresh global trade worries

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 17:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 17:04 IST
Benchmark indices skid over fresh global trade worries

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty on Tuesday fell in line with subdued Asian markets after the US decision to slap tariffs on imports from Brazil and Argentina opened a new front in global trade war. The 30-share BSE gauge settled at 40,675.45, down 0.31 per cent or 126.72 points. The index swung between a high of 40,885.03 and a low of 40,554.04 during the day.

The broader NSE Nifty settled at 11,994.20, showing a dip of 0.45 per cent or 54 points. In view of fresh tussle in global trade, metal stocks came under pressure. Besides, banking stocks saw selling pressure as investors took a cautious stance ahead of the RBI monetary policy meet outcome on December 5.

On the Sensex chart, Yes Bank was the worst hit with 7.81 per cent decline. It was followed by Tata Steel, Vedanta, M&M, IndusInd Bank and Tata Motors -- shedding as much as 5.07 per cent. On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, TCS, Kotak Bank, Infosys and HDFC were among the major gainers.

Sectorally, metal index bore the brunt of global trade tussle and tumbled 2.67 per cent. Other top losers were basic materials (1.94 per cent), telecom (1.76 per cent), industrials (1.53 per cent), utilities (1.24 per cent), capital goods (1.18 per cent), oil & gas (0.86 per cent) and FMCG (0.68 per cent). On the other hand, realty index tops the gainers' chart with 1.36 per cent rise, followed by IT (0.59 per cent), consumer durables (0.09 per cent) and teck (0.16 per cent).

Of the 19 sectoral indices, 15 closed in the red and 4 ended in the green. In the broader market, large cap, small cap and midcap indices underperformed the benchmark Sensex.

Midcap index dropped 0.95 per cent, smallcap 0.74 per cent and largecap 0.51 per cent. "Domestic markets remained muted on account of downbeat global sentiments after US reinstated tariffs on Argentina and Brazil and threatened even harsher penalties on dozens of popular French products" said Paras Bothra, President of Equity Research, Ashika Stock Broking.

Stoking more worries, China announced sanctions against several US non-government organisations for encouraging protesters to "engage in extremist, violent and criminal acts" and said it would now allow US military ships and aircraft to visit Hong Kong, he said. These developments are likely to have a negative impact on chances of a fruitful dialogue between the US and China over trade deal.

Back home, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to cut interest rates on December 5, experts believe. On the currency front, the Indian rupee ended almost flat against the US dollar.

Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 1,731.33 crore in the capital market in the previous session, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth 753.99 crore, data available with stock exchange showed. Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, surged 0.54 per cent to USD 61.25 per barrel.

Asian markets slipped on Tuesday as global trade tensions resurfaced after the US decision to reimposed tariffs on the two South American countries. Bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul settled in the negative terrain, while Shanghai finished with marginal gains.

In early trade, London slipped 0.1 per cent, while Frankfurt was up 0.7 per cent and Paris rose 0.2 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

After hat-trick of draws, Odisha eye win against Bengaluru

Odisha FC would look to break their string of draws with a victory when they host defending champions Bengaluru FC at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex here on Wednesday. Josep Gombaus side come into this tie after playing out three succe...

13 convicted for money-laundering in India till now: Govt

A total of 13 persons were convicted under the anti-money-laundering law, implemented about 14 years ago, in the country till now, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday. Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur, in a writte...

BoI campaign aims Rs 10 trillion total biz by Sep 2020

The Bank of India organised a campaign in Kolkata on Tuesday as a part of its efforts to achieve Rs 10 trillion total business by September next year. As a part of the Har Ghar Dastak campaign, the bank informed its customers about its var...

Cong MLA inks posters with blood at Assam Assembly premises

Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, who is known for his unusual styles of protest, on Tuesday slit his palm at the Assam Assembly premises and wrote with his blood his objection to the state governments alleged move to sell some of its defunct en...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019