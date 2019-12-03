Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt open to further reforms: Sitharaman

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 17:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 17:30 IST
Govt open to further reforms: Sitharaman

Seeking investment from global players, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government is open to further reforms for making India a more attractive investment destination. The government has taken various steps, including reduction in corporate tax, she said at the India-Sweden Business Summit here.

Without sharing details of future reforms, the finance minister said, "I only can invite and assure that the Government of India is committed for further reforms in various sectors whether it is banking, mining or insurance and so on." She further said that the government is addressing challenges faced by the industry not just Indian-owned but operationalise industries which are present in India.

"Since after budget I have made sure constant interactions with the industry, understanding their challenges, and therefore, since after the budget not waiting for another budget which is expected in February 2020, we took major structure reform in the form reduction in corporate tax. "This one measure indicates how our government believes in reforms. Today I say there are many more steps we have to take," she added.

In the biggest tax reduction in 28 years, the government in September slashed corporate tax rates up to 10 percentage points as it looked to pull the economy out of a six-year low growth with a Rs 1.45 lakh crore tax break. Base corporate tax for existing companies has been reduced to 22 per cent from 30 per cent, and to 15 per cent from 25 per cent for new manufacturing firms incorporated after October 1, 2019, and starting operations before March 31, 2023.

"Our step of corporate tax reduction shows how much our government believes in reforms there are many more steps that we have to take," she said. She invited Swedish firms to invest in infrastructure development projects.

India plans to invest about Rs 100 lakh crore in the infrastructure sector in the next five years. The government has formed a task force will come out with a list 10 major infrastructure projects by December 15, she said.

The finance ministry in September set up a task force headed by Economic Affairs Secretary to prepare a road map for the "national infrastructure pipeline" from 2019-20 to 2024-25 under a Rs 100 lakh crore infra plan. The task force is expected to cover greenfield and brownfield projects costing above Rs 100 crore each. She emphasised that India has great prospects not that it just has large market but also a large aspirational middle class that has great purchasing power in hands.

"From the point of view being a democracy, a rule-based country, there is a clear rule of law principle which governs this country in a very transparent way and therefore if global investors are looking for an environment which is familiar to them is far more acceptable to them, India stands out," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

National Award Winning Filmmaker to Men s Rights Activist and Entrepreneur All Inspire with their Stories at ExpressO Talks in Mumbai

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirThe various personalities from different walks of life including, National Award winning Manish Mundra, FilmmakerCEO of Drishyam Films along with Kiren Shrivastav, Founder of Fempowerment, Chairperson of ...

UPDATE 2-South African economy contracts 0.6% in third quarter

South Africas economy shrank for the second time in three quarters this year, data showed on Tuesday, as productive sectors fell across the board and companies slashed inventories, amplifying the chances of rating downgrades to junk.Africas...

Africa Security Forum 2019: Experts tries to bring out solutions to impact of climate change

The impact of climate change on security in Africa is the theme of the 2019 edition of the Africa Security Forum that takes place in Moroccos capital, Rabat from December 1 to 3, 2019. The three-day event allows the participants to explore ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares whacked lower as Trump says China trade deal may come only after Nov 2020 election

European shares fell back into the red on Tuesday, abandoning earlier efforts to claw their way back from three days of falls, as U.S. President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China might be delayed until after the November 2020 electi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019