KONA Electric Gains Customer Confidence

Hyundai Special Service Widens to Give All Round Customer Convenience & Support

• Installed AC 7.2KW chargers at all 15 EV Dealers in 11 cities • Hyundai is providing AC 7.2KW charger to all customers along with the car to ensure fast charging (6-8 Hours)

• Availability of “Industry first Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V)” charging facility at Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai with Allianz Worldwide Partners • Portable Chargers available at Delhi and Bangalore (Through Roadside Assistance on Allianz Truck)

Hyundai Motor India Ltd., country’s first smart mobility solutions provider today announced the enhancement of Special Services for India’s First Long Range Electric SUV with multiple EV Charging options to add customer convenience at all the touch points.

Commenting on Hyundai KONA’s path breaking success, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited said: “Hyundai is leading the Electric Mobility Revolution in India with long range KONA Electric. We believe Customer Confidence on the Product is gained through its after sales service to offer enhanced customer convenience. Setting a benchmark in the industry and to facilitate electric charging at customers ease – Our service initiatives are providing round the clock support -Anywhere Anytime. As a lifetime partner in automobiles and beyond Hyundai has always endeavored to deliver a happy life to its customers.”

To give Complete Piece of Mind and to KONA Electric Customer, Hyundai Service has ensured the installation of AC 7.2KW chargers at all 15 Electric Vehicle Dealerships in 11 cities. Further, Hyundai is providing 7.2 KW charger to all customers along with the car to ensure fast charging in 6 to 8 Hours.

Further, the Industry first ‘Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V)’ charging facility has been designed to provide Customers anywhere anytime charging at Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru provided by Allianz Worldwide Partners.

To enhance charging service experience, Portable Chargers are also available (Through RoadSide Assistance on Allianz Truck) at Delhi and Bengaluru.

Hyundai KONA is a true expression of Hyundai’s advanced technology in eco-friendly mobility. Appealing to consumers with active, eco-focused lifestyle – Hyundai KONA Electric offers youthful design, sporty driving, and advanced technology offering first long-range green SUV with 452 Kms/charge. The SUV is now positioned as the most powerful car in the electric vehicle segment. Customers of Hyundai KONA represent India’s most Evolved Professionals, Early Adopters Influencers Bureaucrats, High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs), Doctors, Environmentalists, Businessmen, etc.

Hyundai Motor India has received 302 bookings since KONA EV’s launch in July 2019 out of which 231 units are already delivered to customers.

Global Success Stories of Hyundai KONA Electric

• KONA Electric tested in Swedish Lapland’s extreme cold conditions ( -30°C)

• A High range global SUV – 452 Kilometers in full charge (ARAI) • We expect more than 46,000 KONA Electric customers in world markets this year

• Battery life cycle of KONA Electric is more than 2,000 cycles & warranty period of 8 Years

KONA Electric recognized for world-class powertrain technologies at the 2019 Wards Auto 10 Best Engine competition. The recognition highlights the compelling powertrains achieved through sophisticated fuel-efficient architecture and the performance of the engines.

About HMIL

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC). HMIL is India’s first smart mobility solutions provider and the number one car exporter since inception in India. It currently has 12 car models across segments SANTRO, GRAND i10 NIOS, ELITE i20, ACTIVE i20, XCENT, VERNA, ELANTRA, VENUE, CRETA, TUCSON, KONA Electric, India’s First Fully Electric SUV and the newly launched Grand i10 NIOS. HMIL’s fully integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing plant near Chennai boasts of advanced production, quality and testing capabilities.

HMIL forms a critical part of HMC’s global export hub. It currently exports to around 91 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia and Asia Pacific. To support its growth and expansion plans, HMIL currently has 502 dealers and more than 1,324 service points across India. In its commitment to provide customers with cutting-edge global technology, Hyundai has a modern multi-million-dollar R&D facility in Hyderabad. The R&D centre endeavours to be a center of excellence in automobile engineering.

KONA Electric - Industry first Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V) charging facility. KONA Electric Customers Choice for E-Mobility

