Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga named 'Global Indian of the Year' at The Economic Times Awards for Corporate Excellence in Mumbai

The Economic Times Awards for Corporate Excellence named Ajay Banga, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mastercard, as 'Global Indian of the Year'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 17:58 IST
Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga named 'Global Indian of the Year' at The Economic Times Awards for Corporate Excellence in Mumbai
Ajay Banga, President and CEO, Mastercard. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Economic Times Awards for Corporate Excellence named Ajay Banga, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mastercard, as 'Global Indian of the Year'. The award was presented in a ceremony held in Mumbai last week. Amit Shah, Union Minister of Home Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs and Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Railways and Commerce graced the occasion along with stalwarts of corporate India.

The award acknowledges Ajay Banga's leadership that has helped Mastercard to register unprecedented financial growth. Since he took the helm of the payments technology company in July 2010, Mastercard's net income has increased four times to US$ 2 billion for the quarter through June 2019 from US$ 458 million in 2010. The rise in income also resulted in better returns for shareholders as shares have risen 10-fold during the period. Mastercard's market capitalization currently stands at close to US$ 270 billion. Under Ajay Banga's leadership, Mastercard has diversified revenue away from consumer credit cards towards more predictable commercial payments and debit and prepaid cards. Mastercard has also added new streams of services such as data analytics, consulting and loyalty platforms. On the culture front, Ajay Banga has always maintained a laser-sharp focus on creating an inclusive and enabling work environment at Mastercard. He insists on nurturing the company's Decency Quotient which ensures that leaders and employees demonstrate decency towards their colleagues to create an environment where everyone feels respected, valued and cared for.

Addressing the award ceremony through a video address, Ajay Banga said, "It is an incredible honor to receive this recognition. It is a testament to what we can accomplish when we combine a culture of decency with a solid business strategy that includes actions to solve societal issues. But you know, they say it takes a village; in my case, I am very fortunate to have terrific employees and partners who inspire, cajole, guide and assist me every day." In 2016, Ajay Banga was honored with the Padma Shri Award by the President of India. In 2019 he was named the Empower Ethnic Minority Role Model, received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and was ranked amongst the top 10 best-performing CEOs in the world by Harvard Business Review. Banga also featured in Fortune's list of the World's Leading Businesspersons and received the Leadership Award from the Business Council for International Understanding.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

711 kg poppy straw seized, 2 smugglers held in J-K's Udhampur

Two narcotic smugglers were arrested and 711 kg of poppy straw was seized in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur district on Tuesday, police said. On a tip-off, a police party intercepted two trucks on separate occasions on th...

Support AIMPLB decision to file review plea: Akbaruddin Owaisi

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has said the AIMPLB is filing a review plea in the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya matter as Muslims have faith in the countrys Constitution and court despite the injustice allegedly meted out to them in educatio...

Delhi Assembly passes skill and entrepreneurship university bill

The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill to set up a skill and entrepreneurship university, which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said will provide employment to the youth. Responding to the oppositions accusations that the AAP dispensati...

Katy Perry gets into Christmas spirit in new song 'Cozy Little Christmas'

Seems like Katy Perry has already got into Christmas spirit as the singer-songwriter has surprised fans with an all-new Christmas single Cozy Little Christmas on Monday local time. In the clip of the original holiday tune, Perry is seen spo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019