Tamara Hospitality Group launches 5-star hotel in Ker capital

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvanan
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 18:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 18:40 IST
Tamara Hospitality Group launches 5-star hotel in Ker capital Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 3 (PTI): Tamara, a prominent hospitality group with properties in Kodaikanal, Kodagu and Bengaluru, has forayed into Kerala with the launch of their five star hotel at Aakulam here and is eyeing other destinations in the state. The group is targetting 1,000 rooms by 2025 and have planned upcoming projects in Alappuzha, Guruvayoor and Kannur in Kerala with a total investment of Rs 300 crore.

Announcing her plans to start their 152-room 'O by Tamara' here, Shruti Shibulal, CEO and Director, Tamara Leisure Experiences Pvt. Ltd, told a press conference that the decision to initiate operations in Kerala was guided by the state's considerable progress in tourism and IT sectors. "Kerala is an evergreen tourism destination and has always attracted visitors from across the globe. We hope to partner with and contribute to the hospitality ecosystem in the state, she said.

Responsible Hospitality is the foundation of the Tamara group. My vision is to create a hospitality group that meets the highest standards of corporate governance, workplace ethics, sustainability practices and guest delight, she added.

"We have diligently followed the green protocol right from the initial phases of the construction of the project, Shruti said. The project is GRIHA-certified and the hotel is looking forward to receiving its GRIHA certification shortly,she said.

(GRIHA,the Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment, is a rating tool that helps people assess the performance of their buildings against nationally acceptable benchmarks). One of the key features of the hotel is its 10,000 square feet convention Centre, the largest in Keralas capital, Shruti said, adding the space can be used entirely or divided into two spaces of 7,000 and 3,000 sq ft.

The hotel also offers a outdoor, poolside lawn of 7,136 square feet,located on the third floor of the hotel, ideal for outdoor functions with a floating crowd of up to 300-350 guests. In line with the Tamara Hospitality Groups policy of giving back to the society, O by Tamara also employs manpower from the local community, she said..

