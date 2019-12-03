Left Menu
Development News Edition

Xtep launches Sports-Life movement for all

Hong Kong-headquartered global sportswear brand Xtep International Holdings Limited launched Sports-Life movement for people in Bengaluru on November 28.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bangalore (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 18:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 18:48 IST
Xtep launches Sports-Life movement for all
Xtep logo. Image Credit: ANI

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], Dec 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Hong Kong-headquartered global sportswear brand Xtep International Holdings Limited launched Sports-Life movement for people in Bengaluru on November 28. The move is a first step towards making sports-fitness an integral part of people's lives in Karnataka. The movement was dedicated to legendary boxer Muhammad Ali whose principles inspire the ordinary masses to reach extraordinary heights in sports and life. Chief Guest, S Suresh Kumar and special guests Olympic boxers and coaches Ganapathy Manoharan, I Amaladass, M Venu and Director, Xtep India, Vijay Chowdhary were the key dignitaries for the event titled - 'Remembering all-time boxing legend Muhammad Ali'.

True to the theme the Indian boxing titans reminisced their bout with the legend in New Delhi in 1980. The event also sought to inspire youth to adopt sports as an essential life skill and presented Xtep learning from global markets to fuel sports uptake in India. Sharing his message via SMS with the audience, S Suresh Kumar said, "Sports-Life will empower citizens to be active participants in community sporting activities than being passive consumers of sports products." "As Minister for Education in Karnataka, I have always been very keen to promote a sporting culture amongst our children. I have been making every effort to inculcate a sporting spirit in our young girls and boys in all the schools. I welcome the effort of Xtep in this direction that will lend an impetus to the Fit-India movement launched by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added. Revealing Xtep plans and global best practices to introduce Sports-Life culture in India, Vijay Chowdhary said, "Xtep has influenced mass uptake of sports through technology/R&D and targeted community activations aimed at youth." "In the area of technology, Xtep Sports Science innovation lab researches runners' data to produce functionally superior sports shoes for consumers. Xtep has introduced consumer sports-technology such as BMI and 3D printers in community-run clubs across China. The technology helps the public select the right pair of shoes according to their fitness needs and body/feet type," he added. Chowdhary further said: "In aspects of training and activation/alliances, Xtep has conducted over 200 marathons since 2011 in China and Vietnam and several football matches in Saudi Arabia. We have even partnered with the Government of Vietnam to launch a people's running event. Xtep has also collaborated with professional marathon runners to train the public." "For India market, in phase 1, we have introduced mass affordable and functional sports shoes for different fitness needs and consumer categories. We plan to expand to seven cities by the end of 2020 to reach a wider consumer base. In phase 2, we'll bring high-tech consumer sports technology to India. We'll also partner with run clubs, Govt., private stakeholders, emerging sports aspirants, role models, and trainers to nurture sports-life through community events. In phase 3, we'll invest in sports infrastructure based on market demand," he added. Commenting on the event, Vijay said, "Xtep draws its inspiration from Muhammad Ali's principles of confidence, conviction, dedication, respect, giving and spirituality. These principles resonate with each of the Indian boxing champions who shared a moment in time with the legend. We hope they will continue to inspire more people to join the Sports-Life movement in India."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

COLUMN-Hedge funds pile into petroleum on rosier economic outlook: Kemp

Hedge funds resumed heavy buying of crude oil and petroleum products last week, with the previous weeks bout of profit-taking halted by increasing optimism over the global economy and hopes for more output cuts by Saudi Arabia.Futures and o...

Indian men's TT team achieves best ever ranking

The Indian mens table tennis team on Tuesday achieved its best ever ranking by moving up to the eighth spot in the latest ITTF rankings. The Indian team comprising World No. 30 G Sathiyan and World No. 36 Sharath Kamal, is tied with ninth p...

Meticulous data analysis brought my eureka moment: Subramanian

It was meticulous data analysis for about eight hours everyday and burning the midnight oil that helped him zero in on the crash site, says Chennai based software engineer Shanmuga Subramanian credited for helping US space agency NASA to di...

12 Indian observers to monitor Uzbek polls: Envoy

Twelve Indian observers will monitor the Uzbekistan polls scheduled to be held later this month, Uzbek Envoy Farhad Arziev said on Tuesday. Chief Election Commissioner CEC Sunil Arora might himself visit Uzbekistan to monitor the polls or d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019