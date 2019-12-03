Left Menu
Development News Edition

3.5 lakh J-K govt employees get Rs 10 lakh accident insurance cover

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 19:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 19:53 IST
3.5 lakh J-K govt employees get Rs 10 lakh accident insurance cover

More than 3.5 lakh employees of Jammu and Kashmir government will get a Rs 10 lakh personal accidental insurance cover with the administration approving a policy proposal on Tuesday. The government accorded sanction to the implementation of the Group Personal Accidental Insurance Policy through Oriental Insurance Company Limited for a period of three years commencing from December 2, an order issued by the government said.

According to the order issued by the Finance Department, the policy shall cover an aggregate of more than 3.50 lakh employees of the J&K Government (Gazetted and Non-Gazetted) including employees of PSUs, autonomous bodies, local bodies and universities, daily rated workers, consolidated, contractual, adhoc employees and contingent paid workers and SPOs. The sum assured under this policy shall be Rs 10 lakh (Rupees ten lakh only) per employee against payment of a yearly premium of Rs 346 inclusive of GST, it said.

The order said all the drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) of the government shall deduct Rs 346 from all categories of the employees from the salaries of December 2019 on compulsory basis. Similarly, all the DDOs shall remit an amount of Rs 346 in government treasuries in respect of their employees for being covered under the scheme on or before January 15, 2020, positively and furnish the copy with the list of the employees to the Nodal Officer, Group Personal Accidental Insurance Policy, Finance Department immediately.

The order reads that inclusion under Group Personal Accidental Insurance Policy shall not confer any rights other than accidental insurance whatsoever as per terms and conditions laid down. A detailed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) indicating the terms and conditions and other related details shall be executed between the Government of Jammu and Kashmir and Oriental Insurance Company Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

France's Macron hopeful of settling digital tax dispute with U.S.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he was hopeful that trade and economic disagreements with the United States, including a dispute over Frances new digital services tax, could be settled. I think we can settle this situation ...

Netherlands to force companies to have more women board members

The Dutch parliament on Tuesday voted for a motion that will force companies in the Netherlands to increase the number of women on their boards.Following a 87-to-63 vote in favour of the motion, companies listed on the Amsterdam stock excha...

Trump praises Londoners who intervened in London Bridge attack

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised members of the British public who intervened to stop what he called a terrible attack, in which a knifeman killed two people in central London last week.I was very proud of those people who gra...

AGS Health Recognized as One of India's Best Workplaces by the Great Place to Work Institute-India

&#160;AGS Health, a global leader in revenue cycle management services&#160;for leading healthcare providers across the U.S. has been recognized&#160;among Indias Best Workplaces in IT IT-BPM 2019 and has been ranked among Top 75 based on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019