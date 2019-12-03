Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-CN Rail strike to weigh on 2019 profit, shares fall

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 22:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 22:27 IST
UPDATE 2-CN Rail strike to weigh on 2019 profit, shares fall

Canadian National Railway Co on Tuesday cut its adjusted profit growth target for 2019, citing shipment delays from the country's largest rail strike in a decade that ended last week.

Shares in CN, which counts billionaire Bill Gates' investment firm as its biggest shareholder, fell almost 2% in morning trading in both New York and Toronto, after the company said it expects 2019 adjusted diluted per share growth in low to mid single-digit range. CN had previously forecast growth in the high single-digit range. CN, Canada's largest railroad, estimated the strike to slice around C$0.15 from its full year earnings per share.

Cascade Investment LLC, Gates' investment vehicle, owns 16.5% of CN's outstanding shares, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. The eight-day strike drew national attention over worker fatigue, after labour union Teamsters Canada released a recording of an exhausted rail worker pleading with a CN supervisor for a break after a 10-hour shift.

The strike, which saw about 3,200 conductors and yard workers stop work, demanding improved working conditions and rest breaks, ended last week. Prior to the strike, CN said it had cut management and union jobs as it grapples with an economic slowdown.

Desjardins analyst Benoit Poirier said in a note on Tuesday that while he expects investors to consider the impact from the strike as a one-time item, they "would be disappointed by the incremental earnings revision stemming from the challenging volume environment." Canada relies on CN and Canadian Pacific Railway to move products such as crops, oil, potash, coal and other manufactured goods to domestic ports and the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UN envoy urges Iraqi leaders to respond to people's demands for change

A UN envoy warned Tuesday that the continued use of violence against civilians in Iraq is intolerable and called on Iraqi leaders to respond with urgency to the Iraqi peoples aspirations for change. Political leaders do not have the luxury ...

DU teachers' association to go on indefinite strike from Wednesday

The Delhi University Teachers Association DUTA will be go on an indefinite strike from Wednesday in support of their demand that a circular mandating appointment of guest teachers be withdrawn. The strike might affect the ongoing examinatio...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senator Kamala Harris ending presidential bid

First-term U.S. Senator Kamala Harris of California, a rising Democratic Party star and outspoken critic of Republican President Donald Trumps immigration policies, will end her bid in the 2020 presidential race, according to a campaign sou...

UPDATE 2-German court annuls de facto armoured vehicles export ban to Saudi Arabia

A German court on Tuesday annulled a de facto export ban that had prevented arms manufacturer Rheinmetall from exporting armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia, saying German authorities had not followed correct procedures.In November last year,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019