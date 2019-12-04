Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia bans life-insurance telephone sales after inquiry revealed abuses

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 06:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 06:14 IST
Australia bans life-insurance telephone sales after inquiry revealed abuses

Australia's corporate regulator on Wednesday banned telephone sales of life insurance after an inquiry into the financial sector last year found "cold calling" had been abused to get customers to sign up for products they did not need. The ban effective from Jan. 13 would "stop practices that lead to poor consumer outcomes and destroy trust in the financial system", Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) director Sean Hughes said in a statement.

"From January, firms will no longer be able to call consumers out of the blue and use sophisticated sales tactics to pressure people into buying life insurance and (consumer credit insurance) products." Among the many examples of abuse that shocked the country when they were revealed last year, the powerful Royal Commission inquiry heard an account of a telephone salesperson selling a complicated insurance product to a man with Down Syndrome who clearly did not understand what he was buying.

The life insurance arm of Australia's largest lender, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, was convicted for breaches of an anti-hawking law last week and fined A$700,000 ($475,020) for selling life insurance policies over unsolicited phone calls between October and December 2014. ASIC has said those laws failed to stamp out the practice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Australia drawn in Argentina's group at Copa America

Australia were drawn in Argentinas group for the 2020 Copa America on Tuesday while Asian champions Qatar will face Colombia and holders Brazil. The 12-team tournament, which runs from June 12 to July 12, includes all 10 teams from South Am...

UPDATE 1-Nunes, top intelligence panel Republican, had frequent contact with Giuliani, call records show

U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, often spoke to Representative Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, as Giuliani peddled unproven allegations at the heart of the Trump impeachment i...

US Congresses passes Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act

The United States Congress has passed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, which among other things, proposes that America redirects resources to address the mass internment of over 1,000,000 Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities in Chi...

UN peacekeepers continue to patrol following violence in South Sudan

Peacekeepers have been sent to the northern Lakes region in South Sudan in a bid to deter further violence between communities there, the UN Mission in the country, UNMISS, said on Tuesday.The 75 Nepalese blue helmets have been temporarily ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019