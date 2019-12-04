Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rialto Entertainment Group investing in Fuzzy Duckling Media

This is an acknowledgment of the strength of the FDM IP portfolio and also FDM’s commitment to being a global sales distribution, rights and investment partner working with talent focused on developing 360 content for kids.

Rialto Entertainment Group investing in Fuzzy Duckling Media
Rialto Channel’s CEO Roger Wylie becomes a Director of FDM representing the Rialto shareholders and founder, David Ross. Image Credit: Pxhere

Two New Zealand based entrepreneurial entertainment companies with international reputations - Fuzzy Duckling Media (FDM) and Rialto Entertainment Group (REG) - have joined forces with REG investing in FDM.

This is an acknowledgment of the strength of the FDM IP portfolio and also FDM's commitment to being a global sales distribution, rights and investment partner working with talent focused on developing 360 content for kids.

https://fuzzyduckling.media/

FDM was founded by Sam Witters, a media strategist who specializes in developing and creating markets for technology that automates production, producer /author, Chrissy Metge, and Gary Gwynne an original member of Colenso ad agency and since a retail and property entrepreneur.

FDM is already recognized as a premier kids' production and rights company and Rialto has 20-years-experience with Rialto Channel on Sky in NZ plus a film distribution business, a chain of boutique cinemas and channels in Asia.

Rialto Channel's CEO Roger Wylie becomes a Director of FDM representing the Rialto shareholders and founder, David Ross. "Roger's passion for film and animation plus his international experience and understanding of how to build incredible and engaging brands will be of great value to our team," said FDM Director Gary Gwynne.

FDM's reputation in multi-media children's entertainment was reinforced earlier this year with Aardman, a world leader in animation, signing on to develop and distribute FDM's TV and virtual reality pre-school series, Morgan lives in a Rocket House, created by NZ animator Peter Monga.

The series pioneers real-time rendering technologies, producing cost-effective, high-quality learning experiences for pre-schoolers to enjoy across multiple platforms.

FDM also has relationships with TVNZ and was recently asked to lead a panel, at the influential world content market – Mipcom - in Cannes, on automation and immersive technology in the animation industry.

Roger Wylie: "This relationship makes real sense for Rialto as we expand our investments in the entertainment business. Fuzzy Duckling is cutting edge, working with new and exciting technology-led by Sam who has an established international reputation for bringing great content, talent, and investment together".

TRENDING

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Folau settles unfair dismissal case with Rugby Australia - statement

Former Australia fullback Israel Folau has settled his unfair dismissal case with Rugby Australia and Super Rugby team the New South Wales Waratahs, Folau and Rugby Australia said in a joint statement on Wednesday.Rugby Australia, NSW Rugby...

Doncic posts 33 as Dallas tops New Orleans

Luka Doncic had 33 points and 18 rebounds in three quarters as the visiting Dallas Mavericks rolled past the New Orleans Pelicans 118-97 on Tuesday night. Doncic fell five assists short of adding to his league-leading seven triple-doubles i...

Cricket-Stead confident Raval will find form as NZ head to Australia

Jeet Ravals run of poor form is the only major concern for New Zealand as they head across the Tasman Sea looking to win a first test series in Australia since 1985 but coach Gary Stead still has confidence the opening batsman will come goo...

Canadiens down Isles to snap winless streak

Phillip Danault, Shea Weber and Brendan Gallagher each had a goal and an assist as the Montreal Canadiens snapped an eight-game winless streak with a 4-2 victory over the visiting New York Islanders on Tuesday. After going 0-5-3 in their pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019