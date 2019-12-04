Left Menu
Development News Edition

PaySauce announces Jaime Monaghan as CFO

Monaghan will bolster the existing leadership team and take command of the increasingly multifaceted finances of the fast-growing SaaS business.

PaySauce announces Jaime Monaghan as CFO
PaySauce CEO Asantha Wijeyeratne says Monaghan will bring acuity and pragmatism to PaySauce’s financial and strategic planning. Image Credit: PaySauce

Employment solutions provider PaySauce (NZX: PYS) announces the addition of Jaime Monaghan as CFO. Monaghan will bolster the existing leadership team and take command of the increasingly multifaceted finances of the fast-growing SaaS business.

Monaghan brings an extensive leadership and finance background to the role, coming from a position as Head of Insurance at Trade Me, and eight years in KiwiBank's Finance team. Her commercial acumen and experience in publicly listed companies will be a crucial asset as PaySauce develops as an NZX-listed entity.

PaySauce CEO Asantha Wijeyeratne says Monaghan will bring acuity and pragmatism to PaySauce's financial and strategic planning. "Jaime has the know-how and the vision to keep us sharp and grounded as we pursue increasingly ambitious business goals."

TRENDING

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

DeRozan's late FTs in 2nd OT lift Spurs over Rockets

DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points, including the game-winning free throws with 3.3 seconds to play, as the San Antonio Spurs came back from 16 points down in the fourth quarter to beat the visiting Houston Rockets 135-133 in double overtime on...

Davis, James help Lakers hold off Nuggets

Anthony Davis had 25 points and 10 rebounds while battling an illness, LeBron James had 25 points, nine assists and six rebounds, and the visiting Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets 105-96 on Tuesday night. Dwight Howard scored 13 p...

IT raids at residence of Cong candidate for Ranebennur seat in

Officials of the Income Tax and Excise department jointly carried out raids at the residence of Congress candidate from Ranebennur assembly segment K B Koliwad, drawing the ire of the party workers. The searches took place on Tuesday night...

President Kovind greets Indian Navy personnel on Navy Day

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday extended his wishes to Indian Navy personnel on the occasion of Navy Day and said that nation is proud of their commitment towards the maritime security. On Navy Day, my good wishes to all officers and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019