PaySauce announces Jaime Monaghan as CFO

Employment solutions provider PaySauce (NZX: PYS) announces the addition of Jaime Monaghan as CFO. Monaghan will bolster the existing leadership team and take command of the increasingly multifaceted finances of the fast-growing SaaS business.

Monaghan brings an extensive leadership and finance background to the role, coming from a position as Head of Insurance at Trade Me, and eight years in KiwiBank's Finance team. Her commercial acumen and experience in publicly listed companies will be a crucial asset as PaySauce develops as an NZX-listed entity.

PaySauce CEO Asantha Wijeyeratne says Monaghan will bring acuity and pragmatism to PaySauce's financial and strategic planning. "Jaime has the know-how and the vision to keep us sharp and grounded as we pursue increasingly ambitious business goals."