Qualcomm bets on 5G, unveils new Snapdragon 865 and 765 chipsets

San Diego-based chipmaker Qualcomm has unveiled here two new chipsets-- the flagship Snapdragon 865 and the 765/765G--with an aim to compete in the 5G arena and artificial intelligence. The company expects over 200 million 5G smartphones by the end of 2020 and forecasts 2.8 billion 5G connections by 2025.

Addressing the Annual Snapdragon Tech Summit, Bin Lin, co-founder, vice chairman, Xiaomi Corporation announced that in the first quarter of 2020, the company will introduce its flagship Mi 10, one of the world’s first smartphones to feature the flagship Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. Chinese phone maker OPPO also said it will launch its flagship product using the Snapdragon 865 mobile platform in the first quarter (Jan-March) of 2020.

”In the era of 5G and intelligent connectivity, OPPO will continue to invest in 5G products, research, standard development and application scenarios, with Qualcomm Technologies and other partners in the industry, to bring more 5G values and possibilities to users around the world,” said Alen Wu, vice president and president of global sales, OPPO. Qualcomm said it expects the two new chipsets to power the most advanced android-based smartphones launching in 2020 – regardless of whether users are in 5G or 4G coverage.

Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, mobile, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., announced 3D Sonic Max, the latest version of it’s ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)