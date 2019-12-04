Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves launch of Bharat Bond Exchange Traded Fund

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the launch of Bharat Bond Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) which will be the first corporate bond ETF in the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 13:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 13:35 IST
Cabinet approves launch of Bharat Bond Exchange Traded Fund
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Wednesday. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the launch of Bharat Bond Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) which will be the first corporate bond ETF in the country. ETFs invest in a basket of securities representing an index, security or commodity and are traded on the stock exchange like any listed security.

"Bharat Bond ETF will be the first corporate bond ETF in the country," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting. "It will provide additional money for Central Public Sector Units (CPSUs), Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and other government organisations," she said. For now, it will have two maturity series -- 3 years and 10 years.

The move is part of the government's efforts to enhance depth in the bond market and draw retail investors to the debt products. The proposal was first announced by late Arun Jaitley in his Budget 2018-19 speech. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Alphabet's 'Other bets' in focus as Google's Pichai takes helm

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai will replace Larry Page as CEO of parent Alphabet Inc, heralding a new chapter for the company that helped reshape the global tech industry under its co-founders Page and Sergey Brin. To grow bey...

TikTok drops 'blunt' cyberbullying policy

Hong Kong, Dec 4 AFP TikTok has dropped a blunt cyberbullying policy, the Chinese-owned sharing app said Wednesday after a report it hid posts by disabled, gay and overweight people. People deemed susceptible to harassment or cyberbullying ...

Don't rush out of coalition, warns popular German SPD youth boss

The influential leader of Germanys Social Democrat SPD youth wing warned on Wednesday that the party should not be hasty in walking out of government, a marked change in tone from someone known as a skeptic of the alliance with Angela Merke...

Trump says he enjoyed discussing NATO and trade with UK PM Johnson

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he discussed with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson the NATO military alliance and trade at a meeting a day earlier.Enjoyed my meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom at 10...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019