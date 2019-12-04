Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 14:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 14:32 IST

 Vakrangee Limited launches India's first rural focussed Vakrangee Kendra loyalty program to recognize its customers' loyalty by providing them extra benefits and a more rewarding experience across its network of Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras.

The reward program aims to be one of the India's largest rural focussed loyalty programs with a clear focus on the untapped and underserved rural customer base. Vakrangee currently has 21,000 (8,500 operational & 12,500+ under on-boarding process) Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras spread across 29 States & UTs, 500+ districts and 5,800+ postal codes. More than 70% outlets are in tier 5 and tier 6 cities. Vakrangee is targeting to reach at least 25,000 outlets by FY2019-20.

Commenting on this, Mr. Anil Khanna, Managing Director said, "At Vakrangee our focus has always been on our customer's convenience and we put them at the forefront of our platform, offering them a wide range of products and services to choose from, now with loyalty program we shall be able to leverage Artificial Intelligence and build our knowledge on their behavioural spending, thus resulting into new offerings, deals and more transactions.

By increasing our focus on customer loyalty we would ensure that our customers feel valued, are rewarded, and receive communications that are more engaging."

Commenting on this, Mr. Dinesh Nandwana, Executive Chairman said, "At Vakrangee, we always believe that businesses can have a positive impact on the societies in which they serve. We are focussed on creating a sustainable network of last mile retail outlets covering each and every postal code of the country offering variety of products and services.

Our endeavour is to bridge the rural and urban divide and this Loyalty program is another initiative in the same direction. We believe this would emerge as One of India's largest rural focussed loyalty program with a target of enrolling atleast 10 mn customers within next 12 months." 

About Vakrangee Limited 

(BSE Code: 511431) (NSE Code: VAKRANGEE)

Incorporated in 1990, Vakrangee is the unique technology driven company focused on building India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver real-time banking & Financial Services, ATM, insurance, e-governance, e-commerce and logistics services to the unserved markets. The Assisted Digital Convenience stores are called as "Vakrangee Kendra" which acts as the "One-stop shop" for availing various services and products.

Media Contact:
Ammeet Sabarwal
Chief Corporate Communications & Strategy Officer
ammeets@vakrangee.in

Vakrangee Limited – www.vakrangee.in

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai girl bags silver in National Schools Chess Championship

City girl Myrah Sachdev has bagged the silver medal in the recently held National Schools Chess Championship in Aurangabad. Shashini Puvi from Karnataka won the coveted gold medal in the championship that concluded on Monday.The margin was ...

Czech PM Babis: no reason to quit over EU audit on business conflicts -Pravo

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis sees no reason to resign over an ongoing European Commission audit into conflicts of interest related to the sprawling conglomerate Agrofert, Pravo newspaper quoted him on Wednesday as saying. Babis also sa...

NATO unity on the line as Turkey row festers

Watford UK, Dec 4 AFP NATO leaders sought to make a show of unity on Wednesday as they met to conclude their annual summit, but the alliances chief admitted a festering row with Turkey was still unresolved. What should have been a celebrati...

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' to release in China on December 13 "

Akshay Kumars hit sports drama Gold is set to release in China on December 13. The team of the movie including AKshay, Viineet Kumar, producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani announced the China release date on social media.GOLD releasin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019