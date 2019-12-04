Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vakrangee Limited launches India's first rural focussed Vakrangee Kendra loyalty program to recognize its customers' loyalty by providing them extra benefits and a more rewarding experience across its network of Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras.

The reward program aims to be one of the India's largest rural focussed loyalty programs with a clear focus on the untapped and underserved rural customer base. Vakrangee currently has 21,000 (8,500 operational & 12,500+ under on-boarding process) Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras spread across 29 States & UTs, 500+ districts and 5,800+ postal codes. More than 70% outlets are in tier 5 and tier 6 cities. Vakrangee is targeting to reach at least 25,000 outlets by FY2019-20.

Commenting on this, Mr. Anil Khanna, Managing Director said, "At Vakrangee our focus has always been on our customer's convenience and we put them at the forefront of our platform, offering them a wide range of products and services to choose from, now with loyalty program we shall be able to leverage Artificial Intelligence and build our knowledge on their behavioural spending, thus resulting into new offerings, deals and more transactions.

By increasing our focus on customer loyalty we would ensure that our customers feel valued, are rewarded, and receive communications that are more engaging."

Commenting on this, Mr. Dinesh Nandwana, Executive Chairman said, "At Vakrangee, we always believe that businesses can have a positive impact on the societies in which they serve. We are focussed on creating a sustainable network of last mile retail outlets covering each and every postal code of the country offering variety of products and services.

Our endeavour is to bridge the rural and urban divide and this Loyalty program is another initiative in the same direction. We believe this would emerge as One of India's largest rural focussed loyalty program with a target of enrolling atleast 10 mn customers within next 12 months."

About Vakrangee Limited

Incorporated in 1990, Vakrangee is the unique technology driven company focused on building India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver real-time banking & Financial Services, ATM, insurance, e-governance, e-commerce and logistics services to the unserved markets. The Assisted Digital Convenience stores are called as "Vakrangee Kendra" which acts as the "One-stop shop" for availing various services and products.

