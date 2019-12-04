Left Menu
Development News Edition

14,500 NGOs banned by govt from receiving foreign funds

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 16:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 16:21 IST
14,500 NGOs banned by govt from receiving foreign funds

As many as 14,500 NGOs, registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), were banned in the last five years from receiving funds from abroad, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday. Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai also said so far this year, the ministry has cancelled FCRA registration of 1,808 NGOs.

"Registration certificates of approximately 14,500 associations have been cancelled during the last five years," he said in a written reply. Certificates of registration of 1,808 FCRA registered NGOs have been cancelled recently for non-submission of mandatory annual returns for 2017-18.

The FCRA and rules made there-under provide that all FCRA NGOs and associations have to file annual returns on time. The non-compliant NGOs are issued notices and reminders through the online mechanism. Further action like suspension and cancellation of registration certificate are also taken against non-compliant NGOs.

The minister said the FCRA registered NGOs in the country have received a total of Rs 2,244.77 crore in 2018-19 (as on November 28) and Rs 16,902.41 crore in 2017-18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal leads country in rescuing trafficked children: NGO

West Bengal leads the country in rescuing trafficked children, an NGO official has said. Saji Philip, Director of Operations of NGO International Justice Mission, at a programme held here recently, said, Of the missing children who were tr...

Government job aspirants protest cheating in recruitment exam

Government job aspirants held a protest on Wednesday against irregularities in a competitive exam conducted by a state-run board and demanded resignation of its chairman and cancellation of the recruitment test in Gujarat. Nearly 700 prote...

US STOCKS-Futures jump on report of U.S., China nearing phase-one trade deal

U.S. stock index futures shot up on Wednesday, putting Wall Streets main indexes on course to snap a three-day losing streak, following a report that the United States and China were moving closer to signing a phase-one trade deal.Washingto...

IS detainee deported from Turkey charged after return to Ireland

Irish police charged a woman aligned to Islamic State on Wednesday, three days after she was arrested on suspicion of terrorist offenses when she returned to Dublin from Turkey. The police gave no details of the charges against Lisa Smith, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019