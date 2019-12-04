Startup India Global Venture Capital Summit to be held on 6-7 Dec

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), in partnership with the Government of Goa, is organizing the 2nd edition of the Startup India Global Venture Capital Summit, on the 6th and 7th of December, 2019 for Fund Managers and Limited Partners of Top Global Venture Capital Firms. The theme for Startup India Global Venture Capital Summit 2019 is India Opportunity – Investing in tomorrow together.

The first edition of the Summit held last year in Goa brought together over 250 participants from over 9 countries and showcased the venture capital opportunities in India and facilitated a rich exchange of ideas on various aspects of the investor world.

This year the Summit aims to reach new heights in both reach and scope. The focus of the Summit is to mobilize global capital for innovation in India. The Summit will bring together a series of engagements involving over 350 representatives of leading Global Venture Capital Firms, Limited Partners, Family Offices, High-Network Individuals, Government of India officials, top Corporates, and select innovative Startups. It will showcase the India Advantage, diversity and scale of Indian market opportunity, and the cutting-edge innovations originating in India. The Summit also aims to understand the best practices for the venture capital industry, identify issues faced by them for investments in India, and evaluate ways to address them.

The key objectives of the Summit are to showcase India's opportunity in the sectors of E-Mobility, FinTech, MedTech, Enterprise Software, EdTech, Genomics, and Lifesciences. It will also look at the increase of capital flow for Indian Startups by showcasing high-quality tech and non-tech startups to the global investor community and foster Ease of Doing Business by identifying and discussing issues faced by the investor community.

Through this event, Startup India is providing the Indian startups an opportunity to meet Top Global Investors at the event to get business guidance and to discuss investment opportunities.

(With Inputs from PIB)