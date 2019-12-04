Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coca-Cola's in-house bottling arm to transfer operations in north India to franchisees

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 19:16 IST
Coca-Cola's in-house bottling arm to transfer operations in north India to franchisees

Global beverages major Coca-Cola on Wednesday announced realignment of its bottling business in India with its in-house bottling arm Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd (HCCB) exiting from the north region. As part of the realignment, HCCB is transferring operations in four territories in north India to existing bottling partners of the company, Coca-Cola said in a statement.

"The change involves four non-contiguous territories in which HCCB currently operates and is designed to build regional scale, stimulate investments and growth in the northern part of the country. HCCB will continue to operate in east, west and south of India," it added. Explaining the rationale behind the change, the company said it is on course to build a stronger and more sustainable local business in India.

"This move will deliver sustainable growth and will create shared value for bottlers, customers, consumers and communities. This realignment optimises existing capacities, supply chain, brings further investments and improves distribution routes through contiguous territories," it said. Currently, Coca-Cola's bottling network in India comprises 14 bottlers, including HCCB, and no further immediate realignment is envisaged currently, the company said.

It has over 55 bottling plants across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

NCP forms panel to examine complaints of anti-party activities

The NCP has formed a disciplinary committee to take stock of those who engaged in anti-party activities during the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Maharashtra and act on complaints in this regard. The 14-member panel is led by party le...

Force-feeding off menu as France trials 'naturally fatty' foie gras

In a barn in southwest France, farmer Valerie Fosserie squirts serum into a goslings mouth as a prelude to what she says is production of the worlds first ethically friendly foie gras.The delicacy, long a feature on the menu of gourmet rest...

Trump says Huawei is a security risk as NATO seeks secure 5G

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Chinese telecommunication firm Huawei was a security risk after NATO said it needed secure next-generation 5G technology. In what some have compared to the Cold War arms race, the United St...

J-K: Complaint box to be placed in each Panchayat

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday announced that a complaint box will be placed in each Panchayat for the citizens to register their grievances with the government. Complaint box will be placed in every Panchayat in JammuAnd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019