Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Lebanese central bank tells banks to cap deposit interest rates

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 19:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 19:57 IST
UPDATE 2-Lebanese central bank tells banks to cap deposit interest rates

Lebanese banks will impose new caps on interest rates on deposits and pay savers half the interest due on foreign currency holdings in Lebanese pounds, the central bank said on Wednesday, moves it said aimed to protect deposits.

In a circular noting "exceptional circumstances" in Lebanon, which is in a deep economic crisis, the central bank also said it would be using local currency to pay half the interest due on U.S. dollars deposited with it by Lebanese banks. Economists said the decisions aimed to help the economy by lowering interest rates for borrowers that have crept higher as Lebanon sought to revive capital flows from abroad, and to ease pressure on the foreign currency reserves.

Banks have been imposing tight controls on access to hard currency and transfers abroad for more than a month, fearing capital flight as Lebanon wrestles with the worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war. "Since you have capital controls, why not reduce the interest rates so the economy can benefit because the rates on loans from banks have increased to very high levels" Marwan Mikhael, head of research at Blominvest Bank, said.

The central bank circular said the decisions aimed to "preserve the public interest amid the exceptional circumstances that the country is presently going through and to safeguard the interests of depositors by not decreasing their bank deposits". It said interest rates on deposits in foreign currencies should be capped at 5% and the rate on Lebanese pound deposits capped at 8.5%.

Interest due on U.S. dollars deposited with the central bank by Lebanese banks would be paid half in U.S. dollars and half in Lebanese pounds as an exceptional measure, the central bank said. The same applied to U.S. dollar certificates of deposit issued by the central bank. The cap on interest rates would apply to all new deposits and those renewed from Dec. 4. It said banks should pay interest on foreign currency deposits half in the currency of the account and half in Lebanese pounds.

The measures would be valid for six months, it said. All deposits made before Dec. 5 would remain subject to the agreement between the bank and the customer, it said.

The International Monetary Fund said in a report issued in October that the U.S. dollar reference lending rates in Lebanon had risen from around 7% in early 2018 to 9.7% in June 2019, which had in turn translated into higher Lebanese pound lending rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Middleman gives details to Malta court of plot to kill reporter

The self-confessed middleman in the murder of a journalist told a court on Wednesday a wealthy Maltese businessman was the brains behind the killing but said people tied to government might also be implicated. Melvin Theuma received immunit...

HC asks SIT if law student's allegations against Chinmayanand were probed

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday asked the special investigation team if it probed the woman law students complaint against BJP leader Swami Chinmayanad, registered at the Lodhi Road police station in New Delhi. A bench of justices Man...

Lenovo launches new smart home devices

Lenovo launched a range of new smart home devices, including a smart display, smart bulb, and smart camera, expanding its IoT portfolio in India. The Lenovo Smart Display allows users to control over 5,000 smart home devices using Google As...

America's Afghan peace envoy makes surprise stop in Kabul

Kabul, Dec 4 AP Americas special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad was in the Afghan capital to discuss the latest in peace efforts, a former Afghan deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday. Hekmat Karzai, chairman of the Kabul-based Center for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019