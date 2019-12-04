US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as report revives trade deal hopes

U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after a report that the United States and China were moving closer to signing a 'phase-one' trade deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 131.82 points, or 0.48%, at the open to 27,634.63.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.30 points, or 0.33%, at 3,103.50. The Nasdaq Composite gained 36.80 points, or 0.43%, to 8,557.45 at the opening bell.

