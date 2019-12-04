Newly expanded arrival area for domestic flights at Jaipur airport inaugurated

The newly expanded arrival area for domestic flights at Terminal-2 of the Jaipur International Airport was inaugurated on Wednesday, an official said. The arrival hall is spread over an area of about 2,644 metres. It has facilities like 'Passengers' Facility Desk', toilets and three conveyor belts, Jaipur Airport Director J S Balhara said.

Increased number of conveyor belts will save time of passengers while waiting for their luggage. Some 700 passengers will be able to pick-up their luggage at a time, he said. Balhara said passenger flow at the airport has increased significantly in the past few years and the new arrival hall will be an added facility for making travel easy and smooth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)