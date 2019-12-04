Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves 4th labour code on social security

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 21:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 21:30 IST
Cabinet approves 4th labour code on social security

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that the Union Cabinet has approved the fourth labour code -- the Code on Social Security Bill 2019. The bill seeks to consolidate the laws relating to social security of workers and subsume eight central laws.

"In a major labour reform, this social security code is approved by the Cabinet today. This is fourth labour code," Javadekar told reporters in a briefing on Cabinet decisions on Wednesday. Last month, the Cabinet had approved Industrial Relations Code Bill, 2019 (third code), which was later introduced in the Lok Sabha.

The Code on Wage (first code) has already been approved by Parliament. The Code on occupational safety, health and working conditions (second code) has already been introduced in the Lok Sabha and later sent to a standing committee for review. This would be pushed for passage in the Budget Session after the committee's report submission in the House. Javadekar said that under labour reforms, 44 central laws will be codified into four codes.

The Social Security Code will subsume 8 Central Labour Acts namely Employees' Compensation Act, 1923; Employees‘ State Insurance Act, 1948, Employees‘ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952; Maternity Benefit Act, 1961; Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972; Cine Workers Welfare Fund Act, 1981; Building and Other Construction Workers Cess Act, 1996 and Unorganized Workers‘ Social Security Act, 2008. PTI KKS MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Extreme heat hitting rich and poor harder, global climate index shows

Adds info on Japan, quote from U.N. climate chief By Megan RowlingMADRID, Dec 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Worsening heatwaves are taking a heavier toll on rich as well as poor countries, according to an annual ranking that measures the d...

UPDATE 1-Peloton's Christmas ad mocked as sexist

Exercise bike and treadmill maker Peloton Interactive Incs latest Christmas advertisement has been widely criticized on social media as being sexist and dystopian.The advertisement, called The Gift That Gives Back, shows a woman receiving a...

Poland's Duda says Turkey's views must be acknowledged in NATO

Turkeys point of view must be acknowledged in NATO debates, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday, after Turkey agreed to back a defence plan for the Baltics and Poland on Wednesday at the NATO summit near London. Duda also said t...

Centre neglecting performing states: Telangana Minister Rama

Telangana Industries and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday accused the Centre of neglecting performing states and southern cities in promoting infrastrcture and industrial projects, a charge countered by the state ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019