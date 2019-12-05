Forex kitty hits a new high, sniffs at $452 b

Foreign exchange reserves continue the upward journey surging to a new high of USD 451.7 billion as of December 3, Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday. Since the beginning of the current fiscal, the forex kitty has gained by USD38.8 billion as of December 3, the largest in recent year, the governor added.

The total reserves had risen by USD 347 million to USD 448.596 billion in the week to November 22, the last reported number by the RBI. The reserves have been surging to new highs every week for the last few months and this is the first time that they have crossed the USD 450 billion mark..

