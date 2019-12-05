Uganda to borrow 600 million euros to plug 2019/20 budget deficit

Uganda plans to borrow 600 million euros ($661 million) from international banks to plug a hole in its 2019/2020 budget after domestic revenue collections fell short by 9%, amid delays in implementation of some planned tax-generating measures. The move could heighten concerns about the East African country's growing debt pile which the International Monetary Fund has warned would likely surpass 50% of the gross domestic product in 2021/2022. Uganda's financial year starts in July.

The Finance Ministry said in documents posted on parliament's website that the government planned to borrow the money from a local unit of South Africa's Standard Bank and regional Trade Development Bank. ($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)