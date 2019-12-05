Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi to address Assocham AGM on Dec 20

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 13:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 13:12 IST
PM Modi to address Assocham AGM on Dec 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual general meeting of industry body Assocham on December 20, sources said. The theme of the event is 'New India Aspiring for a USD 5 trillion economy', said a source, adding that the prime minister has given his confirmation to attend and address the Assocham AGM on December 20.

The prime minister's address at the industry event follows a debate about the corporate engagement of the government and allegations in some quarters, mainly by opposition parties, that the corporates were afraid to raise their voice and flag their concerns. Industrialist Rahul Bajaj had recently said there was an "atmosphere of fear" and people were afraid to criticise the government, while Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw remarked that the government treated India Inc as 'pariahs' and doesn't want to hear any criticism of the economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

GeM symbol of truly transparent e-marketplace: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister for Commerce Industry and Railways, Piyush Goyal along with Minister of State of Commerce and Industry, Som Parkash, inaugurated the 3rd edition of National Public Procurement Conclave in New Delhi today. The two-day conclav...

RBI says banks lending to NBFCs now

Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said credit flow from banks to the battered non-bank lenders is improving of late and that the central bank will not allow any large shadow bank to collapse. Without naming DHFL, which has been sent for ...

Refined soya oil futures rise on spot demand

Refined soya oil prices on Thursday rose 0.29 per cent to Rs 830.4 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil contracts for December delivery went u...

Soybean futures dip on soft demand

Soybean prices on Thursday fell by Rs 2 to Rs 4,124 per quintal in futures market as traders cut down their positions amid weak cues from physical markets.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean to be delivered in Decemb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019