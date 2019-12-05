Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI says banks lending to NBFCs now

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 13:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 13:37 IST
RBI says banks lending to NBFCs now
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said credit flow from banks to the battered non-bank lenders is improving of late and that the central bank will not allow any large shadow bank to collapse. Without naming DHFL, which has been sent for bankruptcy, Das said the regulator is best placed to assess a non-banking lender and termed the move to take such an entity to the NCLT as a "pragmatic" step.

Das said the top-50 NBFCs are being regularly monitored by the RBI as it has a fairly good idea on which of the NBFCs are "vulnerable" and made it clear that "RBI will not allow any large NBFC to collapse." Das said the central bank has been taking a slew of measures to increase credit flow from banks to NBFCs and said the steps taken so far have had the desired impact but did not offer any numbers. It can be noted that the NBFC sector has been under pressure since September 2018, after the collapse of infra lender IL&FS, and other names have been added to the list of stressed companies at regular intervals.

The issues started with liquidity constraints stemming from the asset-liability mismatches for such entities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Chargers, Jags meet in duel of teams going nowhere

They have now become a verb, which is about the worst thing that can happen to a team. Charger-ing, its being called, and were it in the dictionary, the meaning might read something like this The ability to somehow lose when you should be w...

EMERGING MARKETS-EM assets nudge higher on lingering U.S.-China trade optimism

Emerging market assets strengthened on Thursday amid some optimism over the prospects for a phase-one Sino-U.S. trade deal, although a raft of mixed signals earlier in the week kept gains constrained. While fears of a possible delay in reac...

India's average annual water resources potential at 1,999 billion cubic metres: Govt

The countrys average annual water resources potential is around 1,999 billion cubic metres and 699 billion cubic metres is utilised for various purposes, according to the government. Citing data from the Central Water Commission CWC, Jal Sh...

Pradhan hopes coming Budget will signal inclusion of ATF, natural gas in GST

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday hoped that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will signal the inclusion of jet fuel and natural gas under the ambit of GST to reduce multiplicity of taxes and improve the business climate. When t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019