BLVD Club Rings in 2nd Year Anniversary With an Art Exhibition for a Cause

The proceeds from the art exhibition was donated to Kasturba Social Welfare Centre for orphan kids’ education

To commemorate its 2nd year anniversary, BLVD Club, Bangalore’s first private luxury club hosted a curated art exhibition on Sunday, December 1, 2019 in association with Symphony of Colours. The art exhibition showcased an exquisite collection of art by 10 world-renowned artists, with diverse styles and varied mediums including acrylic, charcoal, and more.

The collection of art was envisaged keeping in mind the love for art and the passion for connecting people, with notable artists including Babu Xavier, Anand Bedrala, Varghese Kalathil and Sense Kaleidoscopes among others.

BLVD Club is all about creating the ideal setting for an indulgent lifestyle for its members and brings together a niche community of distinguished and eminent individuals. With subtlety and elegance in strong focus, the club offers 100,000 sq. ft. of state-of-the-art sports, recreational, business and dining facilities, along with the signature BLVD Club services to craft an experience that is truly a class apart.

Speaking on the second anniversary, Emanda Vaz, Head, Ultra-Luxury Sales, said, “Discretion and privacy are of utmost importance to our eclectic membership base. At BLVD Club, our members unlock a world of elevated services and benefits that transcend outside of the boundaries of the club. Our benefits program gives them access to a host of social, recreational and business opportunities and our reciprocal affiliations extend to over 18 luxury clubs across the globe. For our anniversary this year, we decided to go beyond the conventional and tie up with a charity and cause to help young children. Our members are inclusive and actively participate in the unique cultural programming calendar through the year.”

BLVD has several exclusive facilities that the members can use — a members lounge and exquisite bar, a private dining pavilion amidst a koi pond, a well-equipped gymnasium with specialized gym programmes, sports amenities such as squash, tennis and badminton courts, and not to forget, a beautiful spa with a selection of authentic and therapeutic massages and treatments. One of BLVD’s best offerings is its restaurant, CORE, headed by Embassy Group’s Corporate Chef, Vikas Seth and Vivek Tamhane. Known for their experimental streak, Chef Seth and his team serves up delectable meals at the restaurant that has been curated keeping diverse local and international palates in mind.

Opened in December 2017, BLVD Club offers individual and corporate memberships, which provide members and their families immediate access to all the club's facilities. The club currently has about 450 members, with membership by invitation only. From prominent actors, sportspersons, industrialists and corporate celebrities, the club’s strong member base comprises of Bengaluru’s elite and also international members from 45 countries across the world. The demographic strongly plays a role in the event calendar for the year. For instance, apart from celebrating Diwali, Indian Independence Day and Holi, the club also inculcates an international flavour by celebrating St Patrick’s Day, Halloween and the Swedish Midsummer to name a few.

Mr. Chicco Hiranandani, Country Director, Shure, who has been a member since inception says, “It is home away from home. We love how a diverse melange of events take place throughout the year. It is a place where families meet, where business ideas are grown and where people from all over the world come together to celebrate a special camaraderie. The unmatched level of personalised service support by the Club’s impeccable offering of facilities, amenities and programmes make it ideal for a global citizen in Bangalore.”

The BLVD Club is conveniently located between the International Airport and the city, also making it the perfect pit stop for frequent business travellers and overseas guests. For membership enquiries write to: membership@blvdclub.in

About Embassy Group

Founded in 1993, Embassy Group is one of India's largest real estate conglomerates with a broad portfolio of over 55 million Sq. Ft. of prime commercial, residential and industrial premises. Across all asset classes, Embassy lays strong emphasis on high standards of quality, delivery, world class service environmental management and safety. Embassy has partnered with global investors including Blackstone and Warburg Pincus at the group and project levels. In many areas, Embassy has been a pioneer of new practices; Embassy was a sponsor of India's first REIT, the largest office REIT in the Asia Pacific. As an extension of its vision to create world class urban infrastructure, the company has also contributed in the field of education. The Group's community outreach program empowers over 7000 children across 24 schools to create a positive social impact in urban India.

For more information please visit: https://www.embassyindia.com/

