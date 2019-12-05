Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pradhan hopes coming Budget will signal inclusion of ATF, natural gas in GST

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 15:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 15:17 IST
Pradhan hopes coming Budget will signal inclusion of ATF, natural gas in GST

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday hoped that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will signal the inclusion of jet fuel and natural gas under the ambit of GST to reduce multiplicity of taxes and improve the business climate. When the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was introduced on July 1, 2017 amalgamating 17 central and state levies, five commodities namely crude oil, natural gas, petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) were kept out of its purview given the revenue dependence of state governments on this sector.

"Our expectation is that in the coming Budget, ATF and natural gas is included in GST," he said at a FICCI conference here. Finance Minister is scheduled to present the Union Budget for 2020-21 fiscal on February 1.

Including ATF and natural gas will not just help companies set off tax that they paid on input but will also bring about uniformity in taxation on the fuels in the country. Including natural gas in GST is said to be one of the biggest drivers of not just consumption but will also incentivize producers to spend more on finding and producing more gas as well as incentivize importers to bring in more LNG.

ATF makes up for almost half of the cost of an airline and rates vary from state to state depending on local VAT. A uniform GST would also push the usage of environment-friendly natural gas, whose share in the energy basket the government wants to increase to 15 per cent by 2030 from current 6.2 per cent.

Pradhan has been making a case for the GST Council - the highest decision-making body of the new indirect tax regime - to take a decision in favour of these two fuels at the earliest. The Council is headed by Union Finance Minister and comprises representatives of all states and union territories.

Under the existing structure, both natural gas and ATF attract the Centre's excise duty and a state's value-added tax (VAT). Both these and all other levies will get subsumed under GST if they are brought under its ambit. The decision on their inclusion depends on the financial position of states as revenues from these five petroleum products constitute a substantial chunk of state government finances.

Barring a few, most of the states are incurring revenue shortfall as GST subsumed a dozen of their taxes, introducing the single levy, in a bid to simplify taxation system and remove the cascading effect of 'tax on tax' in the country. According to the industry, keeping ATF and natural gas out of the GST net was increasing the cost of these products as a tax on inputs is not being credited against the sale of these products, which ultimately, adds to the cost of production.

The aviation ministry has time and again sought inclusion of ATF under GST as any surge in international oil rates gets reflected in domestic jet fuel prices, leading to costlier air tickets. Natural gas is widely used as industrial input by a variety of industries - from power to steel - and it coming under GST would help eliminate the cascading impact of taxes, bringing down prices of CNG and piped natural gas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Vet murder:Student held for defaming victim on social media

An 18-year-old student from Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh was on Thursday arrested for allegedly posting derogatory comments on social media platforms about the veterinarian who was raped and murdered near here last month, police said. ...

Woman molested by auto-rickshaw driver in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly molested by an auto-rickshaw driver in northwest Delhis Mukherjee Nagar area, police said on Thursday. The 45-year-old auto driver, identified as Bhanu, who had fled with the womans mobile phone has been ar...

BJP accuses Chidambaram of violating bail condition

The BJP on Thursday accused Congress leader P Chidambaram of violating bail conditions by claiming to have a very clear record as a minister, and said the case against him was essentially about corruption he was allegedly involved in as the...

Almost half of land sold for first phase of Egypt's new capital

Egypt has sold almost half of the land earmarked for the first phase of a huge project to develop a new capital 50 km east of Cairo, an official at the state-owned company building it said. The as-yet unnamed city is being built in the dese...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019