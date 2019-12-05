Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qualcomm working with Jio, e-tailers to offer new services on 5G

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 15:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 15:34 IST
Qualcomm working with Jio, e-tailers to offer new services on 5G
Image Credit: ANI

San Diego-based chipmaker Qualcomm on Wednesday said it is working with Reliance Jio, Flipkart and Amazon India to build new use cases for 5G. The chipmaker also highlighted the need for markets like India to put conditions in place for speedy deployment of the fifth-generation services.

Senior vice-president and general manager of the mobile business unit at Qualcomm Technologies Alex Katouzian said India could be instrumental in building new use cases for 5G. "We work with Reliance Jio for their services and are involved with them on a fairly active basis for building 5G use cases," Katouzian said.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Qualcomm's annual Snapdragon Summit here, he said, "We also work with Flipkart and Amazon India (for 5G). We innovate with them quite a bit, we go through their services". Cristiano Amon, President of Qualcomm Inc said there was no technological reason for 5G not to be deployed.

"On auction, in general, not unique to India but the message to across all markets and governments, it is very important to put the conditions for 5G deployment to occur," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigerian court orders security agency to release activist within 24 hours

A Nigerian court on Thursday ordered the state security agency to release within 24 hours a Nigerian activist and former presidential candidate who has remained in detention despite having been granted bail.Omoyele Sowore, who ran for presi...

Days after praising Stalin, BJP leader Arasa Kumar joins DMK

BJP Tamil Nadu unit vice-president B T Arasa Kumar who created ripples in the Saffronparty by praising DMK chief M K Stalin days ago joined theDravidian party here on ThursdayArasa Kumar joined the DMK in the presence of Stalinat the party ...

BJP slams Manmohan for dragging Rao into 1984 riots issue

Former prime minister Manmohan Singhs suggestion that the 1984 anti-Sikh riots could have been avoided if then home minister P V Narasimha Rao had heeded the suggestion of calling in the Army drew sharp reaction from the BJP which on Thursd...

Govt approves allocation of 5 coal blocks, to generate Rs 17,136 cr revenue

The Centre on Thursday approved allocation of five coal blocks, including two to Birla Corporation and one to Vedanta, and said the mines will generate a revenue of Rs 17,136 crore for the government. For the first time, the successful bidd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019