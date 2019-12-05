Global freight forwarder Flexport increases team efficiency by 50 per cent with Hiver

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Flexport, a leading freight forwarding and customs brokerage company in the US, deployed Hiver, a SaaS-based email collaboration solution for teams, to increase productivity across the firm. With Hiver, Flexport handles emails in 50% less time than before. Hiver has transformed Gmail into a powerful collaboration tool enabling teams to easily manage shared email accounts, resulting in faster response time.

Flexport, founded in 2013, is a full-service air and ocean freight forwarder providing end-to-end service for new-age logistics teams. They aim to make global trade easier by building a robust platform combining advanced technology, data analytics, logistics infrastructure, and supply chain expertise. Flexport connects almost 10,000 clients and suppliers across 109 countries. The freight service has an online dashboard that gives customers real-time visibility and control, and also a better freight forwarding experience. The online process is supported by a robust customer support team and effective email management is a crucial part of this endeavor at Flexport.

Before deploying Hiver, the Ocean freight operations team at Flexport was using Gmail filters to manage their workflow. When a team member had to assign an email to someone, they had to either forward it or share the subject line with them on Slack. With over 1000 incoming emails a month and due to all the internal email exchanges among teammates, email threads were becoming quite messy. There were frequent email misses and it was becoming difficult to monitor the workflow. Internal coordination within the team was suffering.

After the team at Flexport started using Hiver, the entire communication workflow got integrated on a single platform - Gmail, and this increased the team's efficiency as they did not have to switch between multiple apps anymore. Hiver's 'Notes' feature has reduced the time taken to discuss an email and collaboration has now become effortless. Hiver also provides 100% visibility into the entire workflow and helps managers monitor the team's performance and productivity.

Nathan Strang, Ocean Freight Operation Manager at Flexport, said, "The biggest benefits of Hiver are visibility and reduction in 'missed' emails. I have much better visibility into where an issue is on the resolution path now. I would say trying to achieve this level of team coordination without Hiver would take 50-100% more time. It is essentially like having an 'additional person' on my team." Niraj Ranjan Rout, CEO and Co-founder of Hiver said, "We are extremely happy that Flexport chose Hiver. Their teams were able to move past the previous challenge of collaborating over email. We believe that Flexport will continue to reap more benefits with Hiver as we continue to innovate on the product front."

