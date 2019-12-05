Left Menu
Development News Edition

No decline in household consumer expenditure: Govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 16:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 16:40 IST
No decline in household consumer expenditure: Govt

Consumer expenditure has increased in 2018-19, Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday while terming reports of fall in consumption as a "misconception". Replying to a supplementary question in the House, the Minister of State for Statistics, Programme Implementation & Planning said, "It (consumer expenditure) has not decreased, it is a misconception. It has increased in FY 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2018-19."

Speaking about a draft consumer expenditure survey (CES) report for 2017-18, the minister said the government has not published the report from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) as concerns were raised about its "ability and sensibility". Singh noted that the report has neither been accepted nor rejected.

"Here we have not accepted it so far. It is not rejected and not been accepted. There is a difference between the two,"

said Singh, adding it was not accepted because of "divergence." According to the minister, when any data comes before the

ministry, it is rigorously checked for its authentication. "Why it has been not been accepted? There was much

divergence observed in the CES report and other administrative data sources like actual products as goods and services," he

said. "Concerns were also raised about the ability and sensibility of the survey instrument to capture the social consumption by the households, specially on health and education etc," said Singh.

The minister also stated that around 10 crore households are connected through the government's Ayushman scheme and get Rs 5 lakh medical insurance free per year and people are also not spending on education due to the Right to Education as it is free.

In the PDS system there were several loopholes that have been plugged and there are no expenses on that, the minister said further while pointing out that "the consumption has not decreased". His reply came over a supplementary question raised by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who alleged that the minister's reply was misleading as the data of consumption and expenditure, which is now in public domain, has shown a decline.

"It showed the lowest consumption in rural areas and urban areas in the last 48 years. Government then decided to discontinue the data. My question is that what the government found in the data that it forced it to withdraw," said Ramesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Its bittersweet Leia has key role as Star Wars wraps Skywalker sagaThe highly anticipated final chapter in the Skywalker film saga will feature a significant role for Princess Lei...

South Africa moves step closer to land expropriation without payments

Proposed changes to South Africas constitution to allow land to be expropriated without payment will be officially published next week, potentially setting the stage for a conflict between the government and commercial farmers and the oppos...

Soccer-Hazard out of 'Clasico' with fractured ankle

Real Madrids 100-million-euro 110 million forward Eden Hazard is set to miss his sides crunch match with La Liga leaders Barcelona later this month after being diagnosed with a fractured ankle. The Belgium forward injured his right ankle in...

UPDATE 1-EU agrees tough line on digital currencies like Facebook's Libra

Private digital currencies like Facebooks Libra should not be allowed in the European Union until the risks they could pose are clearly addressed, EU finance ministers agreed on Thursday.The move confirms the blocs tough line on Libra, whic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019