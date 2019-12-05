Left Menu
Shure launches Software Development Centre

ShureIncorporated, a US-based global manufacturer of audio equipment, on Thursday expanded its presence in India by establishing a new facility in Hyderabad. This is the secondShurefacility in India, after the company opened a sales and marketing office in Bengaluru in 2018, a company release said.

The new Hyderabad location marks the fifth global ShureEngineering Centre dedicated to product development and software excellence, it said. Located in the tech hub of the city, the new facility would provide software intelligence that will help Shure expand its product portfolio, it said.

The Hyderabad Engineering centre will focus on software design, development and quality testing for products acrossShure's vertical businesses worldwide. Hyderabad engineers will be involved with processes and applications to support, develop and enhanceShureproduct innovation, the release added..

