Amit Shah holds meet on onion price

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting with Union Ministers and top officials to discuss the issue of spiraling onion price, officials said.

Those who attended the meeting include Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Gauba and Advisor to Prime Minister P K Sinha were also present in the meeting, the official said.

