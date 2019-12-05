Left Menu
Amit Shah holds meet on onion price

  New Delhi
  Updated: 05-12-2019 18:50 IST
  Created: 05-12-2019 18:50 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting with Union Ministers and top officials to discuss the issue of spiraling onion price, officials said.

Those who attended the meeting include Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Gauba and Advisor to Prime Minister P K Sinha were also present in the meeting, the official said.

