Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHA signs pact with Bharti Foundation, HelpAge India for awareness about Ayushman Bharat

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 19:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 19:38 IST
NHA signs pact with Bharti Foundation, HelpAge India for awareness about Ayushman Bharat

The National Health Authority (NHA) on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with Bharti Foundation, The Akshaya Patra Foundation and HelpAge India to raise awareness about Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). Under the agreement, Bharti Foundation will raise awareness about the the public health scheme across 16 states, HelpAge among the elderlies and Akshay Patra will raise awareness about the project through its school network.

Indu Bhushan, chief executive officer of AB-PMJAY and NHA, in a joint statement said the partnership with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, Bharti Foundation and HelpAge India has provided us an opportunity to reach out to the potential beneficiaries. "We believe that these organisations' long-term presence in the rural areas and their grassroot connection will help us in achieving the desired awareness level for the scheme across the country," Bhushan said.

AB-PMJAY scheme provides an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh to poor families for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation through a network of empanelled health care providers (EHCP). Under the agreement, Bharti Foundation will hold sensitisation drives with its school network targeting stakeholders such as school children, parents and the immediate village community.

"This collaboration is in line with our efforts to ensure better life for underprivileged families in rural India," Mamta Saikia, chief executive officer of Bharti Foundation, said NHA will conduct various community campaigns, parent meetings and rallies and engage with local panchayats and other community members to sensitise the underprivileged community about objectives and benefits of the AB-PMJAY, the statement said.

AB-PMJAY has more than 19,000 hospitals empanelled where nearly 68,37,588 people have availed of treatments under the scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Sport-Third sports book award for Hamilton for Cardus biography

Duncan Hamilton became the first three-time winner of the William Hill Sports Book of the Year award on Thursday for his biography of cricket writer Neville Cardus.The Great Romantic Cricket and the Golden Age of Neville Cardus, published b...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to rise again on trade deal hopes

U.S. stocks looked set to open higher on Thursday on brighter hopes of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China. Headlines around trade suggested the worlds two largest economies were closer to agreeing how many tariffs ...

Protests held in front of Sister Lucy's convent

Protesters, including women, took out a torchlight procession raising slogans against sister Lucy Kalappura, whose memoir on the goings-on inside the convents of the Catholic Church, is all set to be released this month. Sister Kalappura s...

CPCB task force asks agencies to intensity enforcement as air quality turns 'severe' in NCR

As the hazardous haze returned to the National Capital Region again, a CPCB-led task force on Thursday asked all agencies in Delhi-NCR to remain on high alert and to take stringent measures to control air pollution. It asked them to intensi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019