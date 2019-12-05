ESIC approves creation of super speciality posts at 3 hospitals

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on Thursday approved creation of additional new super speciality posts at its medical colleges in Telangana, Chennai and Haryana, and upgradation of its hospital in Durgapur to a 250-bed property, according to an official statement. The decision was taken at the 179th meeting of ESIC held under the Chairmanship of Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State (IC) for Labour and Employment.

"In order to reduce the stress of ESI beneficiaries due to delay in the treatment and non-provision/unavailability of few super-speciality departments/doctors in ESIC Medical College & Hospital Sanathnagar in Telangana, K K Nagar in Chennai) and Faridabad in Haryana, the corporation in its meeting approved the proposal for creation of additional new super speciality posts viz. oncology, neurology, nephrology, gastroenterology, etc," the Ministry of Labour and Employment said in a statement. It will help in providing these super speciality medical cares in medical colleges and hospitals besides cutting down tertiary case referrals, it said.

Another approval for upgradation of ESI Hospital, Durgapur, from existing 150 beds to 250 beds was also accorded in the meeting, the ministry said.

